Off the news: Bright spots forecast for isle economy

More glimmers of economic hope have come from a new forecast from the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism — which expects Hawaii’s economy to expand 1.5% next year after growing 1.2% this year.

Despite much uncertainty over shaky federal tariffs, tourism slowdown and consumer inflation, Hawaii has two major “bright spots,” said state chief economist Eugene Tian: “booming” construction and job growth. In fact, DBEDT reports that Hawaii’s 2.7% growth rate in nonagricultural wages and salary jobs for April from a year earlier was the biggest increase in the nation. Good news, indeed.