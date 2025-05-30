Off the news: Plug pulled on ‘Shift and Save’ rollout

The lights have dimmed on Hawaiian Electric Co.’s “Shift and Save” program, after the pilot failed to meet expectations. Some 20,000 customers were enrolled in the time-of-use project, which HECO hoped would encourage users to use less energy during night peak hours by changing habits to cheaper day usage, when solar energy is abundant.

But after the yearlong pilot, state regulators found the goals of “meaningfully shifting electricity use to daytime hours and empowering all customers to save money” were not achieved. So no program expansion, though those in the pilot can continue or opt out.