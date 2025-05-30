B.J. Penn wanted by police after missing court date

Officers with the Hawaii Police Department are looking for former UFC lightweight champion Jay Dee “B.J.” Penn III after he failed to appear in court after being charged with assaulting his 79-year-old mother.

Penn, listed as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds in police booking records, was arrested in Hilo on Sunday and again Monday. He was charged with misdemeanor abuse of a household member.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Herbert H. Mukai filed a motion Tuesday to revoke Penn’s bail “for his willful violation of the terms and conditions of his release on bail” after he failed to appear in court.

“We are actively looking for him,” read a statement to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser from HPD. Penn did not reply to a Star-Advertiser request for comment.

On Sunday at 8:45 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a fight between Penn and his mother, Lorraine P. Shin, at Shin’s home.

Penn allegedly suffers from Capgras delusional syndrome, where a person believes a friend, spouse, parent or family member has been replaced by an identical impostor, according to state court records. He is convinced Shin is not his mother and is working with a “sabotage squad” trying to take all his money.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Shin had filed two felony theft complaints against Penn, whom she accused of taking her purse, credit cards and clothes, and gluing her door shut.

At about 8:40 p.m. Shin told police she saw Penn outside of her front gate leaning inside the driver’s -side back seat of his friend’s rented four-door gray sedan with a large flashlight.

Shin told police Penn was trying to hide mail he stole from her and “that he came up to her and was shining a light in her eyes causing her to lose the ability to see. She stated she tried to dial 911 on her phone and he again shined the light in her eyes and prevented her from being able to see and unable to dial 911,” according to the booking sheet from HPD.

Shin told officers she tried to push the flashlight out of her face when Penn “grabbed her forearms and pushed her back so that she was pushed backwards and hit a parked and unattended vehicle.”

Shin told police she felt pain in her left midback area. She shouted for her son Reagan Penn, who lives nearby, and he was able to break up the fight.

Shin completed a domestic violence statement form and medical release form, police said.

“No injuries were observed at the time.” B.J. Penn elected not to speak to officers at the scene, according to police records.

He was arrested again Monday after Shin told police he broke into her house.

Penn, a former candidate for governor with a UFC rec­ord of 16-14-2, has to stay away from Shin and the mother of his children after two petitions for protective orders were granted by a Hilo Family Court judge.

Shin and the mother of his two daughters, Shealen Uaiwa, allege the fighter suffers from traumatic brain injuries and drug abuse and is delusional.