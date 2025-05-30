Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, May 30, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii Job Corps to close

By Andrew Gomes

Today Updated 11:57 p.m.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, said she plans to fight the shutdown of Job Corps, which she says gives at-risk youth the tools to build a stable future.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, said she plans to fight the shutdown of Job Corps, which she says gives at-risk youth the tools to build a stable future.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Job Corps campus at 41-467 Hihimanu St. in Waimanalo, shown Thursday, will close its doors along with the Job Corps program in Makawao, Maui. Job Corps has been around for 61 years, providing low-­income youth and young adults with vocational training.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, said she plans to fight the shutdown of Job Corps, which she says gives at-risk youth the tools to build a stable future.