HPD look for gunman in fatal Makaha shooting

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu police are looking for the gunman who opened fire during a fight between two groups in Makaha on Wednesday night, killing a 19-year-old man and wounding four others.

At 9:07 p.m., Honolulu Police Department officers responded to “multiple 911 calls reporting individuals being shot at.”

“Four people were injured, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. According to preliminary information, a group of suspects parked west of the location and approached the victims on foot. A physical altercation broke out between the two groups, which escalated when the suspects opened fire, shooting multiple rounds at the victims,” according to an HPD description of the shooting.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said personnel responded around 9 p.m. to a Lahaina Street address where multiple people had been shot. A 19-year-old man was dead on arrival, according to EMS.

Police said the four people wounded during the gunfire are two 19-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, according to police.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses at “local hospitals and on scene,” while evidence specialists are processing the area and collecting physical evidence, according to HPD.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

No arrests have been made, and the second- degree murder investigation is ongoing.

EMS said late Wednesday night that paramedics treated three shooting victims — two men and a woman — and took them in serious condition to a hospital.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said in a post on HPD’s social media feeds that “this is a tough time for our Waianae community.”

“We want to assure everyone right now, the scene is safe, and we’re doing all we can to make an arrest in this case,” said Logan. “We know the community wants to help — and the best way to do that is to give us the time we need to carry out this investigation carefully and thoroughly. Also, share any information that you think could help.”

The Department of the Medical Examiner redirected the Honolulu Star- Advertiser’s request for the identification of the 19-year-old who was killed to HPD. HPD did not immediately reply to a Star-Advertiser request for the victim’s identity.

HPD said anyone with information, photos or videos to share with police should call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

State Sen. Samantha DeCorte, state Rep. Darius K. Kila and Council member Andria Tupola denounced the fatal shooting Thursday, calling it “heartbreaking and unacceptable,” and urged community members to sign their Public Safety Policy Statement for Waianae, which outlines a list of “laws, initiatives, and youth programs that are currently lacking in our community.”

“While emotions are running high, I urge everyone to remain calm, refrain from retaliation, and allow law enforcement to carry out their investigation. Responding to violence with more violence only puts more lives at risk. Our youth are losing their lives to this string of violence and this cycle must stop!” said DeCorte in a statement.

Kila said the West side community is grieving another loss over a “senseless act of violence.”

“We’re working with law enforcement to get answers. This must stop — violence is never the answer,” said Kila.

Tupola said youth in her area “need to get positively engaged after high school.”

“We are working with law enforcement and local leaders to address root causes, increase accountability, and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Tupola said.