Hawaii News

Workforce housing for educators gets underway in West Maui

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 11:49 p.m.

MATTHEW THAYER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER “It was hard before the fires to have people be able to commit and live and be full-time educators and staff members out here in Lahaina,” said Richard Carosso, principal at Lahainaluna High School, during Thursday morning’s state Department of Education blessing of a $20 million educator workforce development housing project in West Maui. “The fires and the cost of living going up has just made it harder and harder.”
MATTHEW THAYER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Lahainaluna students from Papa Hula o Lahainaluna opened Thursday’s blessing.
MATTHEW THAYER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, left, Maui dignitaries and other state Department of Education officials gave a news conference Thursday during the blessing of the new $20 million educator workforce development housing project in Lahaina.
"It's an honor to work on this project. We're very anxious to get started. We have a tight timetable and we'll make that, I'm sure."

Everett Dowling

Founder and president, Dowling Co.
“It’s an honor to work on this project. We’re very anxious to get started. We have a tight timetable and we’ll make that, I’m sure.”

Everett Dowling

Founder and president, Dowling Co.

