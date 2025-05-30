Workforce housing for educators gets underway in West Maui
“It was hard before the fires to have people be able to commit and live and be full-time educators and staff members out here in Lahaina,” said Richard Carosso, principal at Lahainaluna High School, during Thursday morning’s state Department of Education blessing of a $20 million educator workforce development housing project in West Maui. “The fires and the cost of living going up has just made it harder and harder.”
Lahainaluna students from Papa Hula o Lahainaluna opened Thursday’s blessing.
State schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi, left, Maui dignitaries and other state Department of Education officials gave a news conference Thursday during the blessing of the new $20 million educator workforce development housing project in Lahaina.
“It’s an honor to work on this project. We’re very anxious to get started. We have a tight timetable and we’ll make that, I’m sure.”
Everett Dowling
Founder and president, Dowling Co.