5 UH football games to air on national TV

Five of the University of Hawaii football team’s 12 games this season will be shown on national television, the Mountain West announced on Thursday.

A sixth game will air on ESPN if the Rainbow Warriors qualify for the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl in December.

UH’s five nationally televised games will air on five different platforms. CBS (KGMB) will televise the Aug. 23 season opener against Stanford at the Ching Complex. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The next four national telecasts are set for UH road games. TNT will televise the Aug. 30 game against Arizona. Brent Brennan, whose cousin was UH Heisman Trophy finalist Colt Brennan, is the Wildcats’ head coach.

Fox Networks will air the Sept. 27 UH-Air Force game in Colorado Springs. The Kuter Trophy is on the line for that rivalry.

On Nov. 1, CBS Sports Network will show the game between UH and host San Jose State. Spartans head coach Kenny Niumatalolo, a Radford High graduate, was a quarterback and coach for the Rainbows. SJSU offensive coordinator Craig Stutzmann is a former UH slotback and assistant coach.

FS1 will air the Nov. 21 “Island Showdown” between UH and UNLV at Allegiant Stadium.

UH NATIONAL TV GAMES

>> Aug. 23: Stanford, 1:30 p.m., CBS

>> Aug. 30: at Arizona, 4:30 p.m., TNT

>> Sept. 27: at Air Force, TBA, Fox Networks

>> Nov. 1: at San Jose St., 4:30 p.m., CBSSN