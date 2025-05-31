Honolulu Star-Advertiser

3 males face charges related to deadly Makaha shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff

Last updated 9:13 p.m.

Honolulu police arrested three males, ages 17, 20 and 21, today in connection with Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Makaha.

The arrests were made in the Waianae area with the assistance of the District 8 and District 2 Crime Reduction Units, according to a brief social media post by the Honolulu Police Department that provided few details. The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and firearm offenses. HPD said charges are pending.

According to preliminary information provided by HPD, a group of suspects approached the victims at a Lahaina Street address around 9 p.m. Wednesday. A fight broke out between the two groups, which escalated when the suspects allegedly opened fire, shooting multiple rounds at the victims.

The barrage killed a 19-year-old man and left four others wounded, including two 19-year-old men, a 21-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman.

