Dirt bike rider, 27, critically hurt after being struck by car in Kahaluu

A 27-year-old man was critically injured Friday night after the dirt bike he was riding was hit by a car in Kahaluu, authorities said.

At about 10:37 p.m., the man was traveling south on Kamehameha Highway when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 35-year-old man, who was traveling north on the highway and trying to make a left turn onto Wailehua Road, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division. Police said the victim was ejected onto the roadway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics treated the dirt bike rider and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was not wearing a helmet and that the motorist remained at the scene and was not injured.

Neither speed, alcohol, nor drugs appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to HPD.