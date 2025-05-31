Hawaii island man pleads not guilty in 2024 fatal traffic crash

A 70-year-old Pahoa man pleaded not guilty Friday to charges related to a three-vehicle collision that killed an 80-year-old Keauhou woman and injured her then 85-year-old husband.

Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto ordered Paul Harwood to appear for trial at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Harwood was arrested by police Thursday after felony information charges were filed on May 23. Harwood is charged with second-degree negligent homicide and first-degree negligent injury, both Class C felonies that carry a potential five-year prison term.

The charges stem from a three-vehicle traffic collision shortly after 2 p.m. on March 16, 2024, on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

According to police, Harwood was driving a Hilo-bound 2023 BMW sedan and was overtaking vehicles when he struck a 2013 Kona-bound Ford sport-utility vehicle. The Ford SUV then struck a Hilo-bound 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.

All three vehicles sustained major damage.

Diane Pittman, the front-seat passenger of the Ford SUV, was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 3:28 p.m. that day.

Her husband, George Pittman, sustained injuries and was taken to HBMC, where he was admitted for treatment of “serious bodily injuries.”

Harwood also was admitted to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In addition, the driver of the 2007 Chevy pickup was taken to HBMC for treatment of minor injuries.

Prosecutors also submitted potential charges of excessive speeding — for allegedly exceeding the speed limit by at least 30 mph and/or driving 80 mph or faster — and driving without a license against Harwood, but they were dismissed without prejudice by a judge, which would allow the prosecution to refile those charges.

Harwood remains free on supervised release — a form of cashless bail. One of the conditions of his release is that he not drive without a valid license.