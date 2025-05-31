High surf along Oahu’s North Shore keeps city lifeguards busy

Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a number of 911 calls today along the North Shore amid surf that produced 12-foot and higher faces.

Just after 8 a.m., lifeguards rescued a surfer who injured her shoulder off Mokuleia near the surf spot known as Silvas. Lifeguards brought the 29-year-old Waialua woman to shore via Jet Ski. She was evaluated on the scene by an EMS crew and declined transport to an emergency room, according to Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson Shayne Enright.

Then just before 9:30 a.m., an off-duty lifeguard and mobile lifeguard personnel responded to a report of two swimmers struggling to stay afloat in the waters at Three Tables. Lifeguards safely brought both to shore and they did not require medical attention, Enright said.

A short while later, lifeguards at Sharks Cove assisted a 38-year-old visitor who suffered a head injury and multiple lacerations after he was knocked off his feet into the ocean by a wave. The man cut himself multiple times on the reef but was able to get out of the water on his own, Enright said.

Lifeguards began medical treatment and transferred his care to a Honolulu EMS crew, which transported him to an emergency room in serious condition.

“Honolulu Ocean Safety reminds all beachgoers to check ocean conditions prior to going in or near the ocean. Also going to a lifeguarded beach is always recommended,” Enright said in a news release.