Kailua-Kona man, 29, faces charges in alleged parking scam

Police have arrested and charged 29-year-old Emmy Cedeno Perez of Kailua-Kona for an alleged parking violation scam involving a “barnacle” device placed on the windshields of vehicles in West Hawaii.

Police launched the investigation after receiving two reports of a parking-enforcement device known as a barnacle being placed on the windshield of parked vehicles at the top of Napoopoo Road near the popular Kaawaloa Trailhead in Captain Cook, on public property in an area without “no parking” signs.

A barnacle is a device similar to a briefcase that suctions to a vehicle’s windshield and can’t be removed until payment is made via instructions on the device.

The device is then released by the driver via a code sent to the driver’s mobile phone. After payment, the driver is instructed to drop off the barnacle at a drop box for a partial refund of their payment.

Through investigation, Hawaii County police said officers identified Perez as the party responsible for the barnacle.

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud, third-degree theft, second-degree criminal tampering, contempt of court, failure to appear and driving without a license.

Perez posted $11,600 bail and was released from police custody. He was ordered to appear in court on June 26.