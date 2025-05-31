Kaiser to purchase Maui News campus in Wailuku

The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan is purchasing the 6.28-acre Maui News campus in Wailuku.

Kaiser Permanente said in a news release Friday that it had been in discussions with Maui Island Holdings LLC, the owner of Maui News, regarding the potential sale and reached an agreement this week. The sales price was not disclosed.

The property at 100 Mahalani St. includes three buildings with over 43,000 square feet that serve as the headquarters of The Maui News and press where the newspaper and other publications are printed.

Under the purchase agreement, Maui News may continue operating at the site for up to a year, but General Manager Jenni DeFouw said in the news release that the newspaper is working to find a new office to move to as quickly as possible.

“We are excited to move into a new space that better suits our needs and is more accessible to our readers and advertisers,” DeFouw said. “This is an investment in our future that will allow us to focus all of our energy on delivering the content and advertising the greater Maui community expects and deserves.”

DeFouw said more than half of the current building space is not occupied. The newspaper is published weekly in print on Thursdays, and daily online at mauinews.com.

With the sale, The Maui News, owned by West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers, plans to close its printing press within the next year and transition to another press.

Kaiser said the sale will allow it to better serve the community with expanded health services.

The property is next to the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office, and northwest of Maui Memorial Medical Center, which is operated by Kaiser-affiliate Maui Health.

“This space for expansion supports our growing needs, as well as our commitment to delivering high-quality care to Valley Isle residents and is an investment to ensure we meet our Maui members’ health care needs for generations to come,” Ed Chan, Hawaii market president for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, in the release.