Trump to withdraw Elon Musk’s ally as nominee to lead NASA

President Donald Trump plans to withdraw his nomination of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and close associate of Elon Musk’s, who was on track to be the next NASA administrator.

Trump told associates he intended to yank Isaacman’s nomination after learning that he had donated to prominent Democrats, according to three people with knowledge of the deliberations who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. It was the latest example of loyalty as a key criterion for administration roles.

In a statement today, a White House spokesperson confirmed the nomination shake-up, saying a replacement would be announced by Trump soon.

The U-turn comes at a fraught moment for the space agency.

NASA has so far been spared the deep cuts that have hit the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and other federal research agencies. But the Trump administration’s budget proposal for 2026 seeks to slice the space agency’s budget by one-quarter, lay off thousands of employees and end financing for a slew of current and future missions.

The Trump administration also wants to overhaul NASA’s human spaceflight program, ending the Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew capsule initiatives after the Artemis III mission that is to land astronauts on the moon in 2027 and adding money to send astronauts to Mars in the coming years, something that had been a priority for Musk.

People inside and outside NASA had hoped that Isaacman’s arrival as administrator would help provide stability and a clearer direction for the agency, which has been operating under an acting administrator since the beginning of Trump’s term.

Isaacman, who declined to comment when reached by phone today, was informed of the decision Friday, which was also Musk’s last day in the White House as a special government employee.

Liz Huston, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement today it was “essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda.”

“The administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars,” she said.

Even if Trump announces a new choice relatively soon, the agency will now face several more months before a top leader is in place.

Trump told associates he had learned from allies that Isaacman had donated to Democrats, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and former Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, as well as the California Democratic Party, during the past two campaign cycles, the people with knowledge of the deliberations said.

Trump told advisers he was surprised he had not been told about those donations previously, two people briefed on the matter said, neither of whom was authorized to discuss it. Sergio Gor, director of the Presidential Personnel Office who has clashed with Musk over nominees, supported Trump’s moving to withdraw the nomination, two other people briefed on the matter said.

An aide to Musk did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Installing Isaacman, 42, at NASA was one of the biggest benefits that Musk had pulled off for himself. The space agency previously had a $25 billion budget and is crucial to Musk’s rocket business, SpaceX. Isaacman, a pilot who has privately flown to space twice with SpaceX, ingratiated himself with the president by giving $2 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

It would be an extraordinary move to withdraw the nomination, given that Isaacman had been approved by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee with a 19-9 vote. He was scheduled to be confirmed by the full Senate next week. It will also be a test case for how much of Musk’s influence remains in a White House where he is no longer physically working as an adviser.

Trump told Musk on Friday that he intended to pull back Isaacman’s nomination, according to a person with knowledge of their conversation.

Isaacman is CEO of the payment processing company Shift4 Payments, and Trump lauded him when he announced his selection in December.

“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology and exploration,” Trump posted on Truth Social at the time.

Musk lobbied for Isaacman’s selection directly with Trump, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions. Trump is said to have deferred to Musk on the choice, contending that he was knowledgeable about space because of his success with SpaceX, the person said.

No major speed bumps came up during Isaacman’s nomination hearing in April before the commerce committee. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who leads the committee, pushed Isaacman to acknowledge the goals Congress had set out for NASA, in particular the Artemis program to send astronauts back to the moon in the coming years.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., noted the close ties between Isaacman and his companies and Musk. He asked several times whether Musk had been present at Mar-a-Lago in Florida when Trump offered Isaacman the NASA position. Isaacman did not directly reply. He would only say, repeatedly, that his interview had been with Trump.

Cruz and the other Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, as did four Democrats, including Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the panel.

Today, allies of Musk’s began publicly defending Isaacman, trying to change the president’s mind about withdrawing the nomination.

His defenders included Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who has often been critical of other Trump nominees with histories of supporting Democrats. She posted a lengthy message on social platform X casting Isaacman’s impending removal as a “deep state” plot to undermine the president.

Some Republican lawmakers also rallied to Isaacman’s defense today. Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana, an ally of Trump’s who serves on the committee that approved Isaacman’s nomination, posted on X that “astronaut and successful businessman @RookIsaacman was a strong choice by President Trump to lead NASA.”

“I was proud to introduce Jared at his hearing,” Sheehy added, “and strongly oppose efforts to derail his nomination.”

