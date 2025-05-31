Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, May 31, 2025 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Bill Belichick is living it up at ripe old age of 73

Today Updated 12:10 a.m.

IMAGN IMAGES Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6.

IMAGN IMAGES

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6.