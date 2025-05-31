Letter: Bill Belichick is living it up at ripe old age of 73

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 6.

Seventy-three-year-old ex-NFL coach Bill Belichick is dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson? So much angry criticism is being fired at them that even if Belichick started dating Hudson’s great-grandma, critics would still not forgive.

Belichick would probably say, “I’m 73. The U.S. expectancy of males in the U.S. is 77. Isn’t it about time for an old man to stop living down to other people’s expectations?”

Silly, stupid fun is very underrated in old age.

Both people are adults. Hopefully, both are honest enough with each other, and are giving and getting what they both want. Even if she is doing something nefarious, I suspect he will go along with it with at least one eye wide open and the other eye winking. Elder abuse? Well, he’s probably enjoying every second of it.

Leighton Loo

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter