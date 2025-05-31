Letter: MA‘O farm could face water troubles in future

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation donated 249 acres of land to MA‘O Organic Farms to grow organic produce and build housing in Makaha on Kili Drive, near Makaha surfing beach. On May 20, I watched the Commission on Water Resource Management meeting, where approval was given to the Waianae Watershed Management Plan and the Honolulu Board of Water Supply’s petition for the designation of the Waianae Aquifer Sector as a groundwater management area, the last on Oahu.

Now MA‘O farm will be faced with obstacles before tilling the soil, including decreasing rainfall (from 100 inches in the 1970s to 65 inches as of 2011), some of the lowest water levels per day, climate change, military degradation of Makua and islandwide development.

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter