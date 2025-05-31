Letter: Rethinking boundaries in tumultuous West Bank

A drone view shows burnt farms, after an Israeli settlers attack in Al Mughayyir near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Wednesday.

If Benjamin Netanyahu wants Gaza that badly, give it to him. In exchange, designate the West Bank north of Jerusalem, together with all Israeli land north of Tel Aviv and south of Lebanon between the Mediterranean Sea and Jordan, as an independent Palestine.

This would also provide a buffer between Israel in the south and Lebanon and Syria in the north, and reduce conflict in the region.

Designate Jerusalem an independent city state governed by the United Nations Trusteeship Council.

Linda Paul

Kailua

