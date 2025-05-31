Arraignment set for Oahu man accused of attempting to smuggle cannabis

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Hawaii island judge ruled that probable cause has been found to try a 30-year-old Honolulu man accused of attempting to smuggle about 26 pounds of cannabis Sunday on a Southwest Airlines flight from Kona to Honolulu.

Kona District Judge David Harada-Stone made the decision Wednesday in the case of Malakai John Mikaele, following a preliminary hearing. Harada-Stone ordered Mikaele to appear June 6 for arraignment and plea before 3rd Circuit Chief Judge Wendy DeWeese in Kona.

Mikaele and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Napua-Kuuipo Aumua-Yamamoto of Hauula, were arrested Sunday at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

Mikaele was charged with first-degree commercial promotion of marijuana and first-degree promotion of a detrimental drug.

The commercial promotion of marijuana charge is a Class A felony that carries a potential 20-year prison sentence. The promotion of a detrimental drug charge is a Class C felony with a maximum five-year prison term.

According to court documents filed by police, the Hawaii Police Department was notified by Transportation Security Administration officers at the airport that the cannabis was found in 22 vacuum-sealed bags inside a garbage bag contained in a Home Depot box checked in under Aumua- Yamamoto’s name.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Police conducted interviews with the suspects, and Mikaele claimed responsibility for the cannabis.

Aumua-Yamamoto was released on her own recognizance, according to a police log, which suggests she also was charged — although she hasn’t appeared in court, nor does her case yet appear on the state Judiciary website.

Mikaele, who has no prior criminal record, is free on $50,000 bond.