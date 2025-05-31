Hawaii island rural community breaks ground for much-anticipated playcourt
COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY
A rendering shows the indoor space, which will house a full-size basketball court along with a multiuse area for volleyball, pickleball and more.
COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY
A rendering of the new facility that is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday.
COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY
Community members and policymakers gathered Thursday to break ground on the site of the new playcourt replacing the old gym at Papaaloa Park on the Big Isle.
KYVELI DIENER / HAWAII TRIBUNE-HERALD
Many were impressed by how quickly the community went from losing Papaaloa Gym in 2022 to Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new covered playcourt in Papaaloa Park that is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.