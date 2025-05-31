Hawaii island rural community breaks ground for much-anticipated playcourt

Many were impressed by how quickly the community went from losing Papaaloa Gym in 2022 to Thursday’s groundbreaking for the new covered playcourt in Papaaloa Park that is expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Community members and policymakers gathered Thursday to break ground on the site of the new playcourt replacing the old gym at Papaaloa Park on the Big Isle.

A rendering of the new facility that is scheduled for completion within 18 months. Construction is scheduled to begin Monday.

A rendering shows the indoor space, which will house a full-size basketball court along with a multiuse area for volleyball, pickleball and more.

About 40 Hawaii island community members and politicians gathered Thursday at the site of the demolished Papaaloa Gym for a groundbreaking and blessing for a future covered playcourt at the site.

“Growing up, I played against Clayton. Now we’re on the same team,” Mayor Kimo Alameda told the crowd, referring to Hawaii County Parks and Recreation Director Clayton Honma.

“(The community) was unhappy when we had to close it down for safety reasons,” Alameda said of the old gym in an interview with the Hawaii Tribune-Herald after the ceremony. “To resurrect a building that quickly is phenomenal, and it speaks volumes to the community who really pushed it.”

Construction of the playcourt is expected to start Monday and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months, according to the county. Papa­aloa Park will be closed during construction, so the nutrition program run by the Parks and Recreation Elderly Activities Division will be relocated to Paauilo Gym.

The demolition of the decrepit but beloved plantation-­style gym that served as Pa­pa­aloa’s gathering place for recreation, safety and community events was one of the first items on County Council member Heather Kimball’s docket when she was elected to represent Hamakua in 2022.

Seeing how despondent the community on the Big Island’s northeast coast was over the loss of the gym — and how driven they were to replace it — kept the mission of getting a new recreation facility in the remote community at the top of her list, she said.

Kimball said she still has the folder “stuffed with letters” from community members about their need for a new gym that she carried to the state Capitol in 2022 to help the late Rep. Mark Nakashima, died away in 2024, secure funding for a new Papaaloa recreation facility.

Nakashima introduced a successful bill that year requesting $5 million in state funding that was then matched by former Mayor Mitch Roth’s administration. In addition to that, Kimball said she was later able to secure an additional $9 million in county capital improvement funds.

“The best way to maintain community well-being is to give them a gathering place,” Kimball said. “It brings them together, it makes the community healthier and it builds resilience from the ability to connect if there’s an emergency.”

Nakashima’s family was present at the groundbreaking, helping to overturn dirt with oo sticks alongside Alameda, Kimball, Honma and state Rep. Matthias Kusch, who now fills Nakashima’s seat.

Also turning dirt with the assistance of state Sen. Tim Richards was community member Lucille Chung. Chung credited the passion of the community and the help from the lawmakers representing the area for taking the project from its announced demolition in November 2021 to Thursday’s groundbreaking just 3-1/2 years later.

“It’s amazing how quickly we got it together, and it was true collaboration, always with kindness and respect,” Chung said. “To me, that is the key. You don’t go in there and demand; you go in there to work with them, and get better results.”

The 12,300 square-foot covered playcourt will offer a place to play sports including volleyball, basketball and pickleball for people of all ages in the area.

Capt. Roy Valero was on the police force serving Hamakua before transferring to the South Kohala patrol he serves now, and as he helped break ground Thursday, he recalled what an important community resource the gym was when he was a school resource officer for the area.

“There was a definite need for the opportunity for kids to come and just play, to hang out and play in a safe space,” Valero said. “I think the resounding thought from today was it was so quick because of all the community support. From 2021, when they announced they were going to knock it down, to 2025, we’re breaking ground for a new facility. I think that’s unheard of, and it’s a testament to these small, tightknit communities.”