Man indicted on attempted murder charge after woman refused sex

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 54-year-old man Wednesday for attempted murder in the shooting of a woman May 21 in the Tantalus area for her refusal to have sex.

John Harold Garside was indicted with second-degree attempted murder, place to keep a pistol or revolver, carrying a firearm in commission of separate felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

The convicted felon, who has nine prior felony convictions and was on probation at the time of his May 24 arrest, is being held without bail.

The grand jury bench warrant set no bail for Garside and ordered him to remain 500 feet from the woman’s home.

Garside is scheduled for arraignment Thursday before Judge Ronald Johnson.

A court document to determine probable cause for Garside’s arrest says the woman, identified only as K.H., told police in two interviews while hospitalized May 21 that she was at 7-Eleven at Piikoi and Young streets earlier that morning when Garside, an acquaintance, picked her up in his silver Civic.

She said they went to an unknown cemetery, where they smoked methamphetamine.

She said he drove to the Pali Safeway, where he withdrew cash from an ATM at about 5 a.m., before driving up Tantalus Drive.

K.H. told police Garside gave her money, but she gave it back to him.

She drove his car up Tantalus Drive and stopped at some point.

K.H. said Garside wanted to have sex with her at a different place, she said.

When she refused, he shot her at close range with a revolver-type firearm, causing her to lose her hearing momentarily, she said. She got out of the car, ran and hid in some bushes.

She waited until Garside left the area, then emerged from the bushes and walked down Tantalus Drive.

A passerby spotted her bleeding and brought her to The Queen’s Medical Center.

The passerby, identified in the court document as T.B., said he was driving up Tantalus Drive when he saw a woman walking down the road with blood on her right side.

She told him a man hit her, and he drove her to the Queen’s emergency room.

T.B. showed police the area in the 2900 block of Tantalus Drive, where he spotted K.H. and picked her up.

Police located a parked car, equipped with cameras, in the area. They obtained video footage showing a silver sedan driving up Tantalus Drive at 6:12 a.m., driving down 6:22 a.m. The silver sedan then made a U-turn a minute later and drove down the hill in another minute. It then showed a bloodied K.H. walking down the hill, at 6:30 a.m.

K.H. was able to provide a partial license plate number.

The detective received a physician’s report from Queen’s on May 24, showing K.H. received gunshot wounds to her shoulder, neck and head.

“The injuries did not end up being life-threatening, but potentially would have been with even a(n) inch shift in position,” the report said.

On Saturday the detective instructed officers to find and arrest Garside on the attempted murder and firearm offenses. He was arrested at 5:24 p.m. May 24 at 369 N. Vineyard Blvd.