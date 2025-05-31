Travel industry veterans launch management firm

Hospitality veterans Elliot Mills and Jerry Gibson on Thursday launched a new asset management firm, Hawai‘i Hospitality Group, which will focus on hotel, resort and tourism-aligned real estate across the islands.

Mills, a managing partner and CEO of Hawai‘i Hospitality Group, said in a statement, “We created HHG to fill a gap — to bring leadership that understands both the culture and complexity of hospitality in Hawaii. Tourism is essential to our state, and when guided with care and informed by practical, in-market experience, it can create long-term value for both investors and the community. That’s the role we see for HHG — helping make that balance possible.”

Mills’ more than 30 years of executive hospitality experience includes past leadership roles at Marriott International, overseeing Aulani, a Disney Resort &Spa, and the Disneyland Resort hotels in California. He also serves as a board director for the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Jerry Gibson, president of HHG, said the new venture translates “decades of operational leadership into strategic guidance — grounded in Hawai‘i, aligned with ownership goals, and responsive to the realities of this unique market.”

“Elliot and I have led some of the most complex hospitality operations globally and in the state. HHG brings that experience forward in service of results, relationships, and long-term alignment,” said Gibson, who previously held senior leadership roles with Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott and Blackstone, and was area vice president for Hilton Hotels and Resorts.

Gibson, a founding member of the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance, continues to serve as the organization’s president while serving on several boards and commissions across the state.

HHG and its leaders were endorsed by Gov. Josh Green, who said in a statement, “The formation of Hawai‘i Hospitality Group reflects a forward-thinking approach to hospitality — one that supports long-term growth and aligns with the values that matter most to our state. Jerry and Elliot have spent their careers strengthening Hawaii’s visitor industry in ways that serve both our economy and our people.”

Troy Flanagan, American Hotel &Lodging Association executive vice president, external government affairs and industry relations, also endorsed the new venture.

“On behalf of the American Hotel &Lodging Association ‘ohana, we extend our warmest congratulations to Jerry and Elliot on the launch of Hawaii Hospitality Group,” Flanagan said. “Jerry and Elliot have been invaluable partners to AHLA in our work throughout Hawaii, and we are confident that they will continue their exceptional service to hotel owners and operators and their teams through this new venture.”

HHG’s opening client roster includes Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort &Spa and Kaimana Beach Hotel on Oahu, and Hotel Wailea on Maui.

HHG’s Strategic Partner Network includes Roy Yamaguchi, award-winning chef and restaurateur; Afatia Thompson, cultural producer and consultant; B.J. Kobayashi, real estate private equity executive; Darin Leong, principal attorney focusing on employment and labor law; Eric Heenan, an executive search and talent placement leader; Rob Iopa, architect and interior design expert focusing on cultural authenticity; Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, real estate executive; Andrew Starn, commercial real estate broker and serv­ice provider; Dean Yamamoto, principal attorney focusing on corporate, financing, real estate and regulatory law; Joan Bennet, communications strategist; and Tim Powell and Kevin Aucello, hospitality real estate consultants and brokers.