Arkansas junior shortstop Wehiwa Aloy doubled and scored in the first inning of the Razorbacks’ 6-2 victory over North Dakota State on Friday in the opener of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Baldwin alumnus also drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and younger brother Kuhio Aloy went 1-for-3 with a walk and scored on Cam Kozeal’s two-run homer in the fifth inning against the fourth-seeded Bison (20-33).

The Razorbacks (44-13), who are the No. 3 national seed in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, have won 10 straight regional openers and will play No. 3 regional seed Creighton (42-14) today at 2 p.m. The Bluejays, who collected 16 hits, put away their 11-4 win over Kansas with a seven-run sixth inning.

Arkansas is hosting a regional for the seventh time in eight seasons and will maintain home-field advantage through the super regionals if it advances.

In the Corvallis Regional, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) sophomore second baseman Cody Kashimoto was part of history. The Punahou alumnus singled and reached base twice as the fourth-seeded Gaels shocked No. 1 seed Oregon State 6-4 at Goss Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

The Gaels (36-24) won a NCAA Tournament game for the first time in program history to advance to play No. 3 seed Southern California (36-21) in the winner’s bracket today at 3 p.m. after the Trojans compiled 14 hits in a 13-1 win over TCU (39-19) in Friday’s regional opener.

Junior shortstop Aiva Arquette, a Saint Louis alumnus, singled and scored a run in four at-bats for the Beavers, who will play the Horned Frogs in an elimination game at 9 a.m. today.

The Beavers are the No. 8 national seed.