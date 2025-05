Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede puts down a kill against CSU Bakersfield middle blocker Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (5) and outside hitter Samia Bhakta (16) on Sept. 22, 2023.

Former Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball player Amber Igiede was one of 14 players named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster on Friday for the opening week of the 2025 Volleyball National League.

The team will compete in VNL’s first week of preliminary- round matches Wednesday through June 8 in Rio de Janeiro.

Igiede, a third-team AVCA All-America selection in 2022 and ’23, is one of four middle blockers on the team.

The top eight teams after three weeks of preliminary play will compete in the final round of VNL from July 23 to July 27 in Poland.

4 from Wahine water polo earn A-A honors

Hawaii seniors Bernadette Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn were named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-America second team, released Friday.

Rainbow Wahine sophomore goalie Daisy Logtens was named to the third team and freshman attacker Ema Vernoux made honorable mention.

Doyle, of Auckland, New Zealand, earned second-team All-America honors for the second consecutive season. The Big West Player of the Year scored 56 goals, recorded a team-high 39 assists and led the conference with 55 steals.

Wedderburn, of Johannesburg, South Africa, ranked second on the team with 68 goals and 14 hat tricks, and drew a team-high 69 exclusions.

Logtens, of Uden, Netherlands, made the All-America third team for the second consecutive season. She led the Big West with a 9.10 goals-against average.

Vernoux, of Marseille, France, led Hawaii with 78 goals, 16 hat tricks and 98 points.

The Rainbow Wahine, under first-year head coach James Robinson, advanced to the national semifinals for a second consecutive season.