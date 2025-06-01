Emalia Dalire named Miss Hawaii 2025

The stage at Hawaii Theatre was crowded with pageant officials, prize sponsors, and many other well-wishers as newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2025 Emalia Dalire conducted her first news media interview Saturday night as a titleholder.

Appreciative as she is for all the glamour that comes with the title, sash and tiara, Dalire says she’s looking forward to a year of community service.

“I don’t think I’ve had time to comprehend that it’s happening, everything is happening so fast, but most importantly, I’m just grateful, grateful for the (Miss Hawaii) organization and for having the opportunity to represent not only my class (of Miss Hawaii candidates) but my entire state of Hawaii,” she said. “For tomorrow (Sunday), I gotta wake up at 6 a.m. so I’m gonna take the time to actually sleep a little bit, but tomorrow I plan to just hit the ground running and continuing to help my community and this organization.”

Competing as Miss Kaneohe, Dalire beat 12 other hopefuls — officially known as “delegates”— to become the 80th woman to hold the title of Miss Hawaii. She is the sixth Miss Hawaii to win the title under the new rules that have contestants display their health and fitness wearing sports bras, leggings and athletic shoes instead of the traditional pageant swimsuit and heels.

Miss Moku O Keawe Tatia Denis-McRight was first runner-up; she will inherit the title if Dalire becomes the third Miss Hawaii to win the national title. Second runner-up Miss Hawaii Island Tyra Bates also won the evening gown award, and tied with Dalire as co-winners of the Candes Mejiide Gentry Talent Award.

Miss Oahu Darja Bassut was third runner-up. Fourth runner-up was Miss Diamond Head Sarah Look.

The delegates were judged on their ability to stay on subject while answering a random question on stage, their performance in talent and in lifestyle and fitness competition and their design choices in evening gown competition.

They were also scored on their performance in private interviews with the judges, and previous rounds of talent and evening gown competition earlier in the week.

Miss Hawaii Teen 2025 Anya Teruya, who received her title Friday night, was in the audience Saturday night to congratulate the new Miss Hawaii.

Miss Hawaii 2005 Malika Dudley and Miss Hawaii 2019-2020 Nicole Holbrook co-emceed the evening.