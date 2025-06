Hawaii bon dance schedule 2025: Oahu, Big Isle, Kauai and Maui

Below is the list of bon dances across Hawaii courtesy of Derek Iwata of Hawaii’s Plantation Village. All dates and times are subject to change.

OAHU

• Saturday, June 7: Hawaii’s Plantation Village, 4 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, June 13: Pan-Pacific Festival, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, June 13 to Saturday, June 14: Wahiawa Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 21: Ewa Hongwanji, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

• Friday, June 27 to Saturday, June 28: Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 6 – 10:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 5: Moiliili Hongwanji (Moiliili Summer Fest), 5 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 5: Waipahu Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 12: Haleiwa Shingon Mission, 6:45 – 9:45 p.m.

• Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 12 : Rissho Kosei-kai Hawaii Kyokai, 6 – 9 p.m.

• Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 12: Koboji Shingon Mission, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 12: Higashi Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19: Wahiawa Ryusenji Soto Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19: Shinshu Kyokai Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 19: Waianae Hongwanji, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 19: Jikoen Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 25 to Saturday, July 26: Palolo Higashi Hongwanji Mission, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 26: Aiea Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, July 30: Pearl Country Club, time is TBD

• Thursday, July 31: Central Pacific Bank (Tidepools), 5 – 8 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 2: Waipahu Soto Zen Temple Taiyoji, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 2: Haleiwa Jodo Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 8 to Saturday, Aug. 9: Soto Mission of Aiea, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Shingon Shu Hawaii, time is TBD

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Pearl City Hongwanji, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 16: Mililani Hongwanji, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 16: Soto Mission of Hawaii, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 16: Jodo Mission of Hawaii, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 30: Okinawan Festival, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 6: Honbushin International Center, time is TBD

• Saturday, Sept. 13: JCI Honolulu/Todaiji Hawaii (Mega Bon at Aloha Stadium), 4 – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 20: Autumn Okinawa Dance Festival (Hawaii Okinawa Center), 5 – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 27: Palama Settlement, time is TBD

• Saturday, Oct. 4: Windward Mall, 4 – 8 p.m.

HAWAII ISLAND

• Saturday, June 14: Honomu Henjoji, 4 p.m.

• Sunday, June 15: Makaeo at Old Airport (Kona Hongwanji), 4 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 21: Papaikou Hongwanji, 6 – 9:30 p.m.

• Saturday, June 28: Puna Hongwanji, 6 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 5: Kohala Hongwanji, 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 12: Hilo Meisho-in, 7– 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 12: Paauilo Hongwanji Mission, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 12: Kona Daifukuji Soto Mission, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 19: Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 19: Keei Hongwanji (Kona Hongwanji), 6 p.m.

• Saturday, July 19: Honokaa Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, July 26: Hilo Hooganji Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, July 26: Kona Hongwanji, 6 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 2: Kurtistown Jodo Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 2: Hilo Taishoji Soto Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 8: Life Care Center, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Hilo Higashi Hongwanji Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Hamakua Jodo Mission, 7 – 10 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug 16: Hakalau Jodo Mission, 7 – 10:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 16: Kamuela Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 23: Honohina-Papaaloa Hongwanji, 2 – 4 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 23: Hilo Daijingu Natsu Matsuri, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 23: Hawi Jodo Mission, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 30: Pahoa Kaikan at Pahoa YBA Hall, 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 13: Pahala and Nalehu Hongwanji combined at Pahala, 5:30 p.m.

KAUAI

• Friday, June 13 to Saturday, 14: Waimea Shingon Mission, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, June 20 to Saturday, June 21: Lihue Hongwanji, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, June 27 to Saturday, June 28: Kauai Soto Zen Temple Zenshuji, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 11 to Saturday, July 12: West Kauai Hongwanji Hanapepe Temple, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19: Kapaa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 25 to Saturday, July 26: Waimea Higashi Hongwanji, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

MAUI / LANAI/ MOLOKAI

• Saturday, June 7: Punnene Nichiren Mission, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 14: Wailuku Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, June 20: Wailuku Jodo Mission, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 28: Kahului Jodo Mission, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 12: Paia Mantokuji Soto Mission, 7 p.m.

• Friday, July 18 to Saturday, July 19: Kahului Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 25 to Saturday, July 26: Makawao Hongwanji, 7 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 1 to Saturday, Aug. 2: Wailuku Hongwanji, 7:45 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 9: Lahaina Community Bon Dance, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 16: Paia Rinzai Zen Mission, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 23: Kula Shofukuji Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Aug. 23: Guzeiji Soto Mission of Molokai, 6 p.m.