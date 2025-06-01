Three people seriously hurt after three-vehicle Kaaawa crash

Three people are seriously injured after a three-vehicle accident in Kaaawa area Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu EMS said at around 3:01 p.m. Sunday, it responded to the accident where a 25-year-old male was treated for injuries and transported to a hospital in serious condition. A 21-year-old male and 56-year-old female were also treated for injuries and transported in serious condition.

An approximately 40-year-old male was evaluated on the scene, suffered minor injuries and declined transport by EMS, EMS said.