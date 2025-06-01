Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 1, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Three people seriously hurt after three-vehicle Kaaawa crash

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:35 p.m.

Three people are seriously injured after a three-vehicle accident in Kaaawa area Sunday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu EMS said at around 3:01 p.m. Sunday, it responded to the accident where a 25-year-old male was treated for injuries and transported to a hospital in serious condition. A 21-year-old male and 56-year-old female were also treated for injuries and transported in serious condition.

An approximately 40-year-old male was evaluated on the scene, suffered minor injuries and declined transport by EMS, EMS said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide