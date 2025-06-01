Lavrov, Rubio discuss settlement of war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed on Sunday prospects for settling the conflict in Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine talks set for Monday in Turkey, Lavrov’s ministry said.

“The situation linked to the Ukraine crisis was discussed,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“S.V. Lavrov and M. Rubio also exchanged views on various initiatives concerning a settlement of the Ukraine crisis, including plans to resume direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2.”

The U.S. State Department, which noted the call was at Russia’s request, said Rubio reiterated U.S. President Donald Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve “a lasting peace.”

The ministry also said that during the conversation Rubio expressed condolences over deaths that occurred when two bridges were blown up in separate Russian regions bordering Ukraine.

“It was stressed on the Russian side that competent bodies will proceed with a thorough investigation and the results will be published. The guilty parties will be identified and will without doubt be subject to a worthy punishment.”

Russian officials said at least seven people were killed and 69 injured when the two bridges were blown up on Saturday.