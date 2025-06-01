Column: Do your part against human trafficking

In an age of unprecedented access to technology and resources, we like to believe that support is just a click or call away. Countless hotline numbers, shelters, community centers and mental health or emergency services help those who have fallen victim to the devastating experience of human trafficking. These resources are vital lifelines for many, pulling people from the grasp of a horrible situation. But the truth is, the most impactful support doesn’t come from institutions. Instead, it comes from the people closest to us — our friends, family and loved ones.

For those who are suffering, especially victims of abuse or manipulation, the danger isn’t always a stranger in the shadows. It’s often someone in their own home.

In Hawaii, 26% of victims surveyed identified a family member as their trafficker. The Maui Police Department disclosed that they receive roughly 20 cases of trafficking each year — a number that may seem small but likely represents only a fraction of the actual cases, as many go unreported. Abuse hides in plain sight, masked by control, isolation and fear. For those experiencing this abuse, asking for help can feel impossible, especially when they don’t feel safe in their own families.

According to The International Human Trafficking & Social Justice Conference, victims of child abuse or those who are disconnected from their families are at a significantly higher risk of exploitation. In Hawaii, one of the most common reasons why victims fall into sex trafficking, aside from drugs and money, is the need for a place to stay.

One survivor we spoke with shared that because her home life was unstable, she sought love and stability elsewhere, only to be manipulated by someone who took advantage of her vulnerability. While resources are helpful in preventing human trafficking, the support and honest connection from parents and loved ones are equally as important, if not more so.

The same survivor of human trafficking, who connected with us through Parents and Children Together, an organization that supports underage victims of human trafficking, shared her experience of being trafficked, recovering and eventually healing from her trauma. Despite the many resources and institutional support she was provided, she told us that the only thing that truly helped her begin to heal was reconnecting with her mother and rebuilding their strained relationship.

That’s why being there for our loved ones is more than just casual check-ins or shared holidays. It’s a commitment. A constant, unconditional reminder that no matter what, you are not alone. We need to pay attention — not just to the warning signs, but to each other. To the subtle shifts in mood, the stories that don’t quite add up, the friend who suddenly stops showing up.

This does not mean that resources cannot still be a part of preventing human trafficking. On Maui, we are fortunate to have passionate police officers, investigators, crisis advocates, therapists, social workers and other professionals who have dedicated their lives to supporting our community. To many people, these resources can be an invaluable part of healing and recovering from trauma. But ultimately, the foundation of a safe community starts in a safe household and neighborhood.

Human trafficking will never end if our families are still isolated and vulnerable. Even though there is a wide array of resources available for victims, sometimes what they need most is love from the people closest to them. Instead of merely pointing people to resources, we must also be a resource for those around us. Signs can be hidden in plain sight, but we can help just by being there for others.

Support isn’t always about grand gestures. It’s listening without judgment. Creating space to be honest. Letting someone know — with words and actions — that you’ve got their back. We can’t rely solely on external systems to catch the people falling through the cracks. We must become that safety net ourselves.

———

Kaiya Alger and Naeomi Paa are students at Maui High School, Class of 2025.

“Raise Your Hand,” a monthly column featuring Hawaii’s youth and their perspectives, appears in the Insight section on the first Sunday of each month. It is facilitated by the Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders.

———

CTLhawaii.org