Column: Sign new law to cool off hot pursuits

It started with a complaint of loud music in a park. When the police arrived to break up the gathering, the partiers sped away in their white Honda despite being told to stop. A short pursuit ensued, and within minutes the Honda crashed, rolled, vaulted a concrete wall and ended up on its side. All six vehicle occupants sustained critical injuries, including a 14-year-old paralyzed from the waist down, a passenger with a fractured spine, and the driver, who sustained critical brain damage.

Young lives changed forever, families devastated, criminal charges against the involved police officers, and taxpayers on the hook for $24 million to settle multiple lawsuits — all horrific and avoidable outcomes.

I spent 43 years in policing and EMS, 23 years as a police chief, most recently in Tucson, Ariz. My top priority was to make the public safe and protect the lives of my officers. I can say from experience that police chases over minor offenses don’t make anyone safer, and only put the public and police officers in harm’s way.

The Hawaii Legislature recently passed House Bill 277, allowing police chases only when law enforcement is pursuing someone for a serious crime or traffic infraction, and restricting the dangerous tactic of shooting at a moving vehicle.

This smart bill will protect public safety and the safety of Hawaii police officers. I urge Gov. Josh Green to sign it.

Police chases are extremely dangerous. In recent years, more than 3,000 people in the U.S. have died during police pursuits, including three innocent pedestrians killed by a crash resulting from a pursuit in Honolulu. In fact, one-third of Oahu pursuits result in a collision.

What may be less known is that these dangerous chases are very often started over minor offenses and traffic infractions. Only 18% of Oahu pursuits start because the driver was suspected of committing a felony.

And more than 5% of line-of-duty police officer deaths result from vehicular pursuits. Every year during Police Memorial Week (May 11-15), I reflect on the loss of dedicated officers I served with, so the last thing I want is for any law enforcement officer to die as a result of a needless pursuit.

Smart limits on police pursuits don’t just make police officers safer; they make their jobs easier. The decision to initiate a pursuit can be an extremely complicated, split-second decision. That decision is much easier when based on a clear, easy-to-follow standard.

This is why the largest NYPD police union recently supported a NYPD policy limiting pursuits; it gave officers clarity that protected them and the public.

With today’s modern technology, limiting police chases doesn’t mean limiting accountability. Officers can directly observe, or use technology to get, license plate information that lets them locate a driver without a high-speed pursuit.

There are also tools like air-support resources, GPS-enabled tracking devices, and spike strips that can render pursuits unnecessary when deployed appropriately.

I’ve seen opposition to this bill from some local police departments, saying they already have pursuit policies or that statewide legislation is unnecessary.

However, some of these policies are not strong enough, and departments can easily change or ignore them. Only statewide standards can ensure that residents of all islands are adequately protected from the risks of unnecessary pursuits.

Every community in the state can benefit from HB 277. As a former law enforcement officer and paramedic who has devoted my life to public safety, I know firsthand that pursuits for low-level offenses are too dangerous. As a resident of Hawaii, I want to feel confident that all families are safer knowing our state requires smart pursuit policies.

The state Legislature has done a good job creating this legislation. I hope the governor, who spent part of his career saving lives as an emergency room doctor, signs this lifesaving bill into law.

Hawaii resident Chris Magnus has had 40-plus-year career in law enforcement, including as police chief in Fargo, N.D.; Richmond, Calif.; and Tucson, Ariz.