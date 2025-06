U.S. President Donald Trump is escorted by Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani towards Air Force One, as he departs Al Udeid Air Base, en-route to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in Doha, Qatar, on May 15.

President Donald Trump bringing back deals with oil-rich Arab despots is about as welcome as my cat bringing home a dead rat. Trump’s economic alliance with OPEC rip-off artists amounts to his acceptance of fool’s gold and Trojan horses. At best, the United States will get table scraps out of any deal with Persian Gulf states.

For ultimately, you see, we are the borrowers and they are the lenders.

So as a giddy Trump and his entourage danced, dazzled by the golden opulence of Gulf State palaces, they forgot how their partners have done us wrong so many times.

They forgot the Arab oil embargo and resulting energy crisis of 1973-74. They forgot the regimes and individuals who funded the 9/11 attacks, murdered journalists, fund jihadist terror and promote antisemitic agendas.

As someone who voted for Trump — twice — I’m having a serious case of buyer’s remorse.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

