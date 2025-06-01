Letter: Don’t raise user fees for sewer upgrades

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The upcoming hikes to Oahu sewer users is totally shibai. Why are the powers that be (City Council, Board of Water Supply and mayor) pushing these huge costs to the ratepayers?

It is customary for a municipality with a large capital improvement project to secure funding by the issuance of general obligation bonds rather than hitting the citizens with what amounts to a tax increase. The city and county should do that instead of saddling us with huge increases to our sewer fees.

Everyone should speak up to demand the City Council to fund the improvements with a bond issuance, or explain why that cannot be done.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

EXPRESS YOURSELF

