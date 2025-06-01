Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 1, 2025 75° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Don’t raise user fees for sewer upgrades

Today Updated 12:20 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER Pipes snake through the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 23.

STAR-ADVERTISER

Pipes snake through the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant on Oct. 23.