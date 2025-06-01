Letter: ‘Green fee’ has many flaws, needs fixing

Gov. Josh Green spoke about the importance of the new climate impact law Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Gov. Josh Green joyously signed Bill 1396 into law, raising accommodations transient taxes for tourists. This “green fee” is ostensibly meant to shift the burden of climate impacts to tourists. While reasonable on its face, there are some serious shortcomings.

First, no specifics are provided as to just what these funds will be spent on. Rather some very vague goals are listed that some committee will finance. Those projects need to be specified. Transparency is vital.

Second, the TAT now includes cruise ships. Several cruise lines have expressed concern over the legality of this additional fee and how it could affect future ship visits.

Finally, there is no exemption for kamaaina. So, residents visiting another island or on “staycation” will be subjected to yet another tax. This needs to be remedied.

Overall, a decent idea. But like the stadium and rail, very poorly thought-out and executed. Well done, governor.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

