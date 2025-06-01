Letter: New isle GOP team brings excitement

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Craig Goldman (R-TX) stand behind U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on May 9.

As a delegate, I can say I read Richard Borreca’s column on the Republican Party state convention with more than casual interest (“Decades after Lingle, it’s time for scattered Hawaii Republican Party to regroup on Kauai,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, May 18). Now that it is over, I can say that I’m glad I was there. I am also proud of the results.

I’ll let the leadership team and the article I presume the Star-Advertiser will be writing tell the story, except to say there is now a new Republican leadership team with a new leader. They are thoroughly supportive of Donald Trump and our current national leadership, and are united to lead the Republican Party of Hawaii to provide innovative, highly principled, constructive governance ideas for the state.

Toby Rushforth

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter