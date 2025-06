Ali‘i Place is a privately-owned 25-story office building in downtown Honolulu on land leased from the city. It is bordered by Alakea, Hotel and Richards streets. State lawmakers are pursuing the property as part of a land swap with the city in part so that members of the Legislature and their staff can move there during an anticipated Capitol renovation.

State lawmakers want a posh downtown Honolulu office tower partly for their own use, but a bill they recently passed to achieve that goal faces challenges if enacted into law.

The Legislature has set its sights on Ali‘i Place, a 25-story building with a marble-clad lobby that lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to buy from its private owner a decade ago for as much as $90 million in an effort to reduce privately owned office space leased by state agencies.

Now lawmakers are pursuing the property next to the state Capitol as part of a land swap with the city in part so that the 76 members of the Legislature can move with staff into the tower during an anticipated Capitol renovation.

The intended land swap also might sideline state plans to build office space and affordable housing in a two-tower project in Iwilei called Liliha Civic Center.

A bill to make the land exchange gained unanimous final approval April 30 in the House and Senate.

But even if House Bill 800 becomes law, with or without Gov. Josh Green’s signature, the envisioned takeover of Ali‘i Place could be complicated given opposition from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the fact that a company owns the building on land leased from the city that is bordered by Alakea, Hotel and Richards streets.

“The proposed land exchange, as framed, is simply not within the best interest of city taxpayers,” City Managing Director Mike Formby said in written testimony on the bill in February.

City spokesperson Ian Scheuring said in an email Tuesday that the land transfers put forth in HB 800 require Honolulu City Council approval and that such approval is not expected if the bill becomes law.

“However, the Mayor and Managing Director are still interested in looking at other properties which could and should be transferred between the City and the State for better alignment of mission and function,” Scheuring said.

Through HB 800, lawmakers want to convey seven state-owned parcels in Iwilei to the city in exchange for the city’s leased fee interest in the land under Ali‘i Place.

The seven state-owned parcels include land under a rental apartment tower for seniors with low incomes, a historic former railroad terminal building, half of Aala Park, an Institute for Human Services homeless shelter, a city fire station and two parcels occupied by the city morgue.

For property tax purposes, the assessed land value for the seven properties is $56 million.

The tax-assessed value of the land under Ali‘i Place is $18.4 million.

During the bill’s first public hearing, held Feb. 4 by the House Committee on Water and Land, one high-ranking state official expressed surprise at the city’s opposition.

“I understood there was (city) support,” said Dawn Chang, director of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, an agency designated by the bill to receive the land under Ali‘i Place. “So I am surprised by this testimony. Maybe somebody didn’t get the memo. I don’t know.”

City opposition

Formby, in his written testimony, said he and Blangiardi met with the bill’s sole introducer, Rep. Kyle Yamashita, chair of the House Finance Committee, Jan. 30 to discuss the city’s position generally opposing the bill.

Formby also said the city’s interest in Ali‘i Place serves a public purpose that would be lost with a land swap. The land under the building earns the city lease rent income. The city also has rent-free use of about 60,000 square feet of space in the building occupied by the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, and offers about 200 public parking spaces at municipal rates in the tower.

Under HB 800, the state, which already has use of about 430 parking stalls in the tower, would assume the rent-free space occupied by the city prosecutor’s office.

Formby in his written testimony questioned whether the state’s public purpose in the deal is more necessary than the public benefit the city currently realizes at Ali‘i Place, noting that under state law the public purpose for a property acquired via eminent domain must be more necessary than any existing public purpose.

During a March 14 hearing on the bill, Gordon Wood, public works administrator for the state Department of Accounting and General Services, described HB 800 as a “convenient opportunity” for the agency when it has to empty the Capitol for a planned total renovation, and something that could benefit a city plan to build affordable housing on a warehouse property in Iwilei that the city bought last year. The city property is on an adjacent block to some of the state property proposed for exchange.

At the same hearing, Chang told members of the Senate Committee on Water and Land that one “big outstanding” question regarding the bill is how the state would make use of more space in the building given tenant leases. The DLNR director suggested that negotiation or condemnation are possibilities for dealing with that.

“Yeah, it’s kind of interesting,” replied Sen. Lorraine Inouye, chair of the committee. “It’ll take a couple of years to massage this, to untangle all this.”

Tenants in the building include Hawaiian Electric, Nordic PCL Construction, Bushnell Law Group, the Honolulu Police Commission and the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Inouye (D, Hilo-Pepeekeo) also mused that it was not the first time the Legislature has attempted to gain control over Ali‘i Place, which a developer built in 1992 on the site of a two-level city parking lot.

Failed purchase

In 2015 the Legislature passed a bill that tasked DLNR with buying the tower after preliminary discussions with the building’s owner determined a roughly $90 million asking price, excluding city land.

The purpose of the 2015 bill, HB 1366 that became Act 183, was to buy Ali‘i Place as an alternative to the state developing a prior version of its Liliha Civic Center project.

At that time, the state was leasing about 420,000 square feet of downtown Honolulu office space, or the rough equivalent of a 42-story building. The 2015 bill also said that office rent was costing the state about $10.2 million a year and that the cost to buy Ali‘i Place, which has 337,370 square feet of office space, would be one-third the cost of the then-envisioned Liliha Civic Center.

DLNR was granted up to $450,000 to pay for an appraisal and other work, but the purchase effort fizzled.

A decade later, a buyer other than the state acquired Ali‘i Place ahead of the Legislature’s revived interest.

London-based HONCRE1 LLC in January paid $69 million for the building on leasehold land, according to property records. The seller was Bristol Group Inc., a San Francisco-based firm that bought the tower in 1998 for $72 million.

Meanwhile, the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation has been working in recent years to advance a new Liliha Civic Center plan after facilitating development of a low-income senior rental housing tower on part of the Iwilei site now intended to be given to the city.

The redesigned Liliha Civic Center project calls for up to 219,000 square feet of state office space and 600 homes for rent and/or leasehold sale in two towers up to 31 stories.

Last year DAGS expressed support for the project that it said could reduce the state’s use of leased office space by as much as 179,000 square feet.

HHFDC last year projected that Liliha Civic Center could be realized over five to 10 years in connection with regional infrastructure improvements estimated to cost between $695 million and $790 million and benefiting other high-density redevelopment around planned city rail stations in Iwilei and Kapalama on state, city and private land.

The agency said Tuesday that it remains open to supporting any plans for the Liliha Civic Center project site but also supports the land exchange bill.