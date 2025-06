Nicolle Saroukos, a 25-year-old Australian resident from Southwest Sydney, was recently denied entry into Hawaii, imprisoned overnight at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu, and then deported.

Ever-tightening U.S. entry policies and accounts from international visitors like Saroukos who are denied entry could weaken international arrivals, which are an important base of business for Hawaii’s visitor industry.

She told Hawaii News Now she was making her third visit to Honolulu to visit her husband, Matt, an army lieutenant stationed on Oahu, when she was denied entry by Customs and Border Protection agents May 18.

Saroukos told 9News in Australia that she is a former New South Wales police officer and was traveling on a tourist visa and had a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

“The officer stated that I had too many clothes for a three-and-a-half week trip,” she told 9News. “They started questioning me about my tattoos. I have two Japanese sleeves on my arms, tats on my hands. I felt as though they were trying to racially profile me.”

Saroukos said her luggage and phone were searched, and she was strip-searched before spending the night in federal prison and put on plane to Sydney the next day.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security senior official said in an email Friday to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Saroukos’s recent “long-term trips to the United States and suspicious luggage resulted in her being reasonably selected for secondary screening by CBP.”

“Officers determined that she was traveling for more than just tourism. She was unable to remember her wedding date just four months prior. Saroukos met her now-husband during a trip on December 13, 2024, the same day her ex-partner left her. The two spent only eight days together before she returned to Australia on December 21. Saroukos then got married on January 24, 2025, after only knowing her husband for just over a month.”

The senior official added that during screening, Customs and Border Protection agents noted unusual activity on Saroukos’ phone that included “1,000 deleted text messages from her husband because she claimed they caused her ‘anxiety.’ Saroukos even claimed that her husband was going to leave the U.S. military, despite him telling CBP he was adding her to his military documents.”

“If you attempt to enter the United States under false pretenses, there are consequences,” the official said.

The Star-Advertiser was unable to locate a phone number for Saroukos but sent a message to her on Facebook, which went unanswered.

SAROUKOS’S case is not the first instance of a military spouse being deported. Task &Purpose, a military news publication, reported that federal immigration agents arrested the spouse of an active-duty Coast Guardsman on April 24 on base at Naval Air Station Key West.

Saroukos told Hawaii News Now that she wasn’t allowed a call to her husband from prison, but he has since been granted military leave and is with her in Australia.

Maj. Mackenzie “Mac” Deal, public affairs officer for the 25th Infantry Division, said in an email, “We are aware of the recent deportation events involving the spouse of a military service member. Both the unit and its leaders are providing support to the service member following this event.

“Immigration enforcement, operations, and policy remains under the purview of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

CBP did not respond to a Star-Advertiser query on how often visitors have been denied entry under similar circumstances in Hawaii and elsewhere, and whether there have been any changes to the volume of visitors deported or to policies around visitor deportations under the Trump administration.

Still, in the past few months several Hawaii visitors have been deported, and a few, including Saroukos, have spoken out.

Charlotte Pohl, 19, and Maria Lepere, 18, told the German newspaper Ostee-­Zeitung in an article published April 10 that they had planned to visit Hawaii in March as part of a months-long world adventure and were instead handcuffed, imprisoned overnight and deported.

The Star-Advertiser is aware of at least one other international visitor who was detained and deported from Hawaii in recent months, and there have been media reports of other states recently deporting international visitors.

U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, both Hawaii Democrats, were among 50 senators and members of Congress to send a letter April 29 titled “CBP Misconduct at Ports of Entry” to Pete R. Flores, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Todd Lyons, acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Over the past two months, we have seen a series of troubling reports alleging due process violations, mistreatment, prolonged detention, and politicized denials of entry at air and land ports,” the letter read. “We urge CBP to ensure that its agents properly respect travelers’ rights and ask that CBP provide information for us to better understand the agency’s evolving practices.”

But new policies affecting international travelers were announced last week. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement announcing a new visa restriction policy that authorizes him to render inadmissible any alien whose entry into the Unites States “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Rubio said “certain family members may also be covered by these restrictions.”

Reuters reported Tuesday that Trump’s administration has ordered its missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visa applicants as the State Department prepares to expand social media vetting of foreign students.

Schatz, Hirono and the other lawmakers who signed the critical April 29 letter to CBP and ICE expressed concern that “CBP’s tactics, along with other Trump Administration policies, appear to be contributing to a decline in travel to the United States.”

They said, “Multiple countries — including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, and Denmark — have warned their citizens against travel to the United States. Airlines are preparing for reduced travel into the country by canceling routes and adjusting their earnings expectations. Travelers are canceling trips.”

SAROUKOS’S home country, Australia, which is an important source of international visitors to Hawaii, updated its Smartraveller site’s USA Travel Advice May 6 to say, “Entry requirements are strict. U.S. authorities have broad powers to decide if you’re eligible to enter and may determine that you are inadmissible for any reason under U.S. law. Check U.S. entry, registration, transit and exit requirements. Whether you’re travelling on a visa or under the Visa Waiver Program, ensure you understand all relevant terms and conditions before attempting to enter the United States.”

International arrivals to Hawaii are still far below the 2019 pre-COVID-19 level, and recovery already was sluggish even before the Trump administration’s tariffs, stricter border policies and geopolitical issues such as talk of annexing Canada and Greenland.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reported Thursday that in April, as many as 52,358 visitors from Japan came to Hawaii, an increase of 3.4% from April 2024 but a decline of 56.2% from April 2019.

Some 36,381 visitors arrived in April from Canada, down 6.6% from 2024 and 35.9% from April 2019.

Some 83,905 visitors from all other international markets, including Oceania, other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands, came in April, an increase of 12.2% from April 2024 but a decline of 16.7% from April 2019.

Eric Takahata, managing director for Hawaii Tourism Japan, said tourism from Japan to Hawaii is still trending in the right direction year-over-year because it is still in recovery mode. He said arrivals flattened out somewhat in March and April; however, suppliers are saying that summer bookings “are looking good.”

Still, Takahata said visitor deportations “are all over social media in Japan,” and some Japanese, especially parents of international students, have begun asking for clarity on the U.S.’s entry policies. He said the uncertainty has created a “looming threat” because “Japan traditionally honors the laws and policies that are put into place, especially by a country that they love.”

Jerry Gibson, president of the Hawai‘i Hotel Alliance, said it is imperative the U.S. provides clear guidance on its entry policies because “people aren’t going to travel if they are afraid of the outcome.”

“International visitors are important to Hawaii and always will be, so it’s important that we keep the flow going and that everybody knows what is required to come into our country,” Gibson said.