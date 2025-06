Baldwin graduate Wehiwa Aloy blasted two of Arkansas’ five home runs and drove in five runs as the Razorbacks advanced to the final of the NCAA Tournament’s Fayetteville Regional with a 12-1 win over Creighton.

Aloy, the SEC player of the year at shortstop, went 2-for-4 and walked twice, with a three-run homer in the fifth that made the score 7-0 and a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 10-0.

He is hitting .356 this season with 20 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Razorbacks (45-12), the national third seed. Aloy’s brother, Kuhio, an All-SEC designated hitter, went 1-for-5 with a walk.

The Bluejays fell to 42-15 and will face North Dakota State (21-33) today in an elimination game. The winner gets another shot at Arkansas at 3 p.m. in the final. The Razorbacks have two chances to advance to the super regionals. If they fall today, they have a rematch Monday.

Saint Louis graduate Aiva Arquette went 1-for-3 with a double and scored as Oregon State (42-13-1) beat TCU 7-2 to stay alive in the Corvallis Regional

The Beavers advance to an elimination game today against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels (26-25) — who lost to USC 6-4, with Punahou alum Cody Kashimoto going 2-for-5 — beat OSU on Friday. The winner of the rematch plays USC later today needing to win twice to reach the super regionals.

Kamehameha alumnus Beau Sylvester went 1-for-4 and scored as Oklahoma State (29-24) beat Binghamton 13-5 to advance to an elimination game against host Georgia, with the winner earning a spot against Duke in the Athens Regional final.