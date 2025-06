The assignment did not come easily for John Ursua, a former University of Hawaii and NFL receiver.

His keynote address at today’s HHSAA Hall of Honor banquet would include “congratulations,” of course, and then imploring the 12 student-athletes to “follow their dreams” and … he would hit the back space button on his iPhone.

As it turned out, the best analogy would be the most improbable and frustrating and inspiring. It would be his own story, of overcoming dyslexia to learn four languages; of being an undersized receiver who would earn a UH scholarship and NFL Draft selection; of rebounding from three ACL injuries; of deciding to pay it forward by returning to UH in pursuit of a degree and eventual coaching job somewhere, anywhere.

“My journey wasn’t as smooth as I wanted it to be,” Ursua said. “But I’ve been very fortunate, very blessed.”

Ursua grew up on Hawaii island, where he attended a Hawaiian immersion school through seventh grade. “We spoke English at home, but my dad pushed us to speak Hawaiian,” he recalled. At school, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., “we’re only speaking Hawaiian. They’re very strict on not speaking English when we’re in school. That’s a lot of time of your day where you’re speaking and thinking in Hawaiian.”

He was in eighth grade when he began attending an English language school. By then, he was fluent in athletics.

“Sports was the language that I could relate the most,” he said. “Seeing it and believing in it was something I’d seen my older brothers do and set the tone for me. It was a lot more visual for me.”

After his freshman year at Kealakehe, Ursua eventually moved to Utah, where he attended Westlake High and then Cedar High. As a senior, Ursua attended Cedar High and another school with an intensive academic curriculum. Norm Chow, who was Utah’s offensive coordinator at the the time, was alerted to a quick receiver. After Chow was named UH’s head coach in December 2011, he offered a scholarship to Ursua. The condition was Ursua would enroll at UH after serving a two-year church mission. Because of the delay in earning dual diplomas from two schools, Ursua had to wait a year before starting his mission in Paris. He used the gap year to learn French.

After a mission, a player is essentially a free agent. “I was super nervous coming off my mission because I didn’t know where I was going to go,” Ursua said. Chow honored the promise, and Ursua redshirted in 2015. Chow was fired with four games left in that season, and Nick Rolovich, the new UH head coach, also honored Ursua’s scholarship.

Ursua was having a breakout season when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in 2017. “I never let it slow me down,” Ursua recalled. “I used it as motivation to push my way back.”

Eight months later, he was back on the field. He was the go-to receiver in 2018, and then was the Seattle Seahawks’ seventh-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2021, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in an exhibition game against the Denver Broncos. The next year while training in Utah, he suffered a third ACL tear — and second in his right leg — in five years. Only it was not exactly the ACL. A patella graft was used to replace the right ACL he tore in 2017. This time, he tore the graft. When he was injured, his contract with the Seahawks expired and he was set to sign with the Green Bay Packers or Tennessee Titans.

Ursua had several comeback attempts, including an offer to play in the CFL. Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers brought Ursua in for two auditions. Quarterback Russell Wilson and Ursua became friends while with the Seahawks. Wilson has brought in Ursua to serve as a receiver during offseason workouts.

“I’m officially retired,” Ursua said. “I’m not a big-announcement guy. I’m pursuing my next chapter. I’m trying to go back to school to get my degree.”

Ursua is financially secure. With his first contract, he helped buy his mother a house. He and his sister are co-owners of Aunty’s Hawaiian Kitchen in Herriman, Utah. His sister and father operate the restaurant, which offers Hawaii staples such as chicken katsu, loco moco and Korean chicken. Ursua catered a meal for the Rainbow Warriors during last season’s road trip against Utah State.

He also owns investment properties on the continent.

“I knew if worse came to worst, and I didn’t play as long as I wanted, I had to save my money,” he said. “I made sure I put it all away whenever I got it.”

Other than his property investments, his biggest purchases were an Xbox and a golf set. “I don’t even own a car,” he said. “I’m a pretty frugal guy, not a big spender. I’ve been fortunate to save a lot of my money.”

