12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

Class of 2025 in the HHSAA Hall of Honor.

The 12 elite student-athletes who will be celebrated today by the HHSAA Hall of Honor all took different paths and have different stories en route to stardom.

Some started in different sports. Others played in multiple sports. One even caught the bug when he scored a hole-in-one at mini putt-putt golf when he was 4.

“It was the coolest thing. My dad let me drink a soda, which was very special to me at the time,” said honoree Tyler Loree, who became a two-time state boys golf champion.

Whatever path they took, the 12 ended up here as the Class of 2025 in the Hall of Honor, which started in 1983.

Today, they will be honored at a banquet at the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani at 5 p.m.

Here’s a look at the 12 inductees:

>> Kaimana Carvalho, Kahuku football: A dynamic part of Kahuku’s three-peat state-title run who was an All-State selection in 2022 and ’23 as well as the Defensive Player of the Year in ’23).

>> Saxoni Frank, Radford cheer: Arguably the most acrobatic, skilled competitive tumbler in state history who helped his teams win three state crowns. He’s also an All-America selection and is headed to Purdue.

>> Ellana Klemp, Hanalani basketball: Elevated her team with scoring, rebounding and playmaking that fueled a Division II state-title run.

>> Mikah Labuanan, KS-Maui wrestling: Not one, not two, not three, but four gold medals make Labuanan part of an exclusive grand-slam club.

>> Titan Lacaden, Saint Louis football: Overcame an early-season injury to spark the Crusaders to their first state title since 2019, moving from WR to RB at midseason and igniting an offense.

>> Tyler Loree, Seabury Hall golf: Loree became a Spartans first — a two-time HHSAA boys state champion.

>> Sage Miller, ‘Iolani swimmer: Career totals say it all: eight gold, four silver and one bronze.

>> Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Campbell football: All-State Offensive Player of the Year with historic numbers, throwing for 3,409 yards and 46 TDs with just three interceptions.

>> Xeyana Salanoa, Punahou soccer: A three-time state champion as the Buffanblu’s protector at net.

>> Pupu Sepulona, Saint Louis basketball, football, track and field, volleyball: A three-time All-State selection and two-time Player of the Year in basketball. After giving football a shot, he became a first-team All-State defensive lineman as a senior. In all, Sepulona was part of five state-championship teams in three sports.

>> Tyger Taam, Moanalua wrestling, judo: Nearly a one of one with a 98-0 record, grand-slam championship career as a wrestler and the first from a public school to do so. For good measure, he took the judo mat for the first time in high school, winning the 178 weight class despite tipping the scale at just 152 pounds.

>> Kainoa Wade, Kamehameha volleyball, basketball: A two-time All-State selection in volleyball, rising to the task to power the Warriors over behemoth Punahou in 2024 for the state title

Each inductee also will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings.

