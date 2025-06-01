Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 1, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii Prep WorldSports

12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Updated 12:21 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER Class of 2025 in the HHSAA Hall of Honor.

STAR-ADVERTISER

Class of 2025 in the HHSAA Hall of Honor.