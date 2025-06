The first glimpse of potential greatness was on the pitch. Ellana (pronounced El-LAY-na) and a group of 5-year-olds were hand-picked to play on an all-star soccer team. The group included Jax Realin, who would go on to be a three-time state wrestling champion at Kamehameha. Eventually, she gravitated to basketball. At 12, a foot injury sidelined Klemp. She made a big decision.

“I played a lot of soccer growing up, but when I started playing basketball, I wasn’t too good. I was competitive and I wanted to win. It was very busy to have soccer practice, then basketball practice. When I was able to come back, I didn’t want to go to soccer practice anymore. I had been playing for so long and it just felt so robotic doing the same thing. Basketball was newer. I was probably better at basketball, so that gave me confidence in the sport,” she said.

She played basketball mostly with boys at 7 in the MCA league. Soccer and hoops were hand in hand. Her father, Kyle, ran the Faith and Fundamentals basketball camp, and over time, Ellana and her Hanalani teammates became instructors there.

Her skills as a guard became impeccable. In a thriller against Punahou at the ‘Iolani Classic, Klemp raced up the sideline from the backcourt, then swished a game-winning 3 from halfcourt for the win. It was another gem for the Royals, who went on to capture the Division II state championship.

Hanalani finished at No. 5 in the final Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10 with a 27-4 record, including several wins over D-I programs during preseason.

Klemp clearly deferred in many of their ILH D-II games, being a distributor more than a scorer. She still averaged 17 points per game.

“I’m proud of who she is. She’s so humble,” Kyle Klemp said. “I scream in the stands, but she never complains about a bad call. It’s amazing. She gets up and keeps competing, keeps playing. To me, she represents what a basketball player looks like. Like a Barry Sanders. Score a million touchdowns, but I don’t need to spike the ball. She gives the glory to God, credit where it’s due.”

It almost didn’t happen, at least not in Hawaii. Parents Heather and Kyle graduated from Concordia Univerity Wisconsin but did not meet until they were educators at different Christian schools on Oahu. Kyle taught at Trinity Christian. Heather taught at Our Savior Lutheran. They were basketball coaches when their schools played a game at Wahiawa District Park gym.

After getting married, they moved back to the Midwest. However, jobs were scarce during the economic slump in the late 2000s. They moved back to Oahu, where they had job opportunities.

Sandwiched by older brother Jackson and younger brother Trevor, Ellana was constantly active with sports and competition. As Hanalani’s team elevated, the turning point came after a loss to Maryknoll in the D-II state final of 2024.

“Coming back to Oahu on the plane, I said, are you ready for this to be your team? Our seniors were going to graduate,’” Hanalani coach Charlie Hiers said. “Ellana was ready to take the reins, to be the vocal leader. The character leader. The accountability leader. Her work ethic is contagious to her peers.”

Klemp signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Concordia University Irvine (Calif.).

