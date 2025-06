The transition from All-State quarterback to college freshman began sooner for Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele than most.

He graduated early from Campbell, then was invited to work out with Oregon earlier than expected. The mid-December practices revealed plenty to the 6-foot-4, 225-pound southpaw. A week later, he decommitted from the Ducks and enrolled at Cal, his original destination.

Classes at Berkeley began in mid-January. He is now 12 credits ahead of most incoming freshmen. The newest Campbell inductee into the Hall of Honor still keeps his life as simple and focused as possible.

“I feel so grateful just to be in this position and to be inducted to the Hall of Honor. It’s all due to my lord and savior, Jesus. To be one of those few means a lot,” Sagapolutele said.

The tug-of-war between early college enrollment and living the most out of senior year in high school was real. He squeezed in a few basketball games with the Sabers before moving on.

“It forces you to grow up a little faster. Balancing (college) football with school, time management. When you get it down, you enjoy it a lot more. I try to get my work done as soon as possible, but I’m here to work my butt off and get to the next level,” he said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

As a rule, the quarterback room at Cal and most colleges is the most occupied.

“We start sometimes at 6 a.m., sometimes 7 p.m., in the weight room. On field, too. It’s good. You get the rest of the day to yourself unless you’re a quarterback. You’re watching film,” Sagapolutele said.

The spring football session went well, he added.

“I’m enjoying it. The key is to stay humble and keep battling for that starting position,” he said. “It’s a little bit more structured, a pro-style offense, I enjoy throwing to our tight ends. They have big body targets. The biggest transition is getting used to all the speed (at wide receiver). Everyone’s faster and stronger.”

The Star-Advertiser All-State Offensive Player of the Year posted historic numbers. As a senior, he passed for 3,409 yards and 46 TDs with just three interceptions. Including his freshman season with Saint Louis I-AA, he finished with career record-breaking marks of 12,383 yards and 135 TDs.

Sagapolutele enjoyed a quick two-and-a-half-week break, spending time back home in Ewa Beach before returning to Cal last weekend.

“I enjoy my time back home, but being up here is more important to me,” he said.

Among his roommates in their house in Berkeley is Star-Advertiser Defensive Player of the Year Aiden Manutai, formerly of Kahuku.

“Me and Aiden will cook once in a while. Mostly, we’re eating at the facility or DoorDashing late at night,” Sagapolutele said. “I try not to get something too bad. Maybe some Subway or Taco Bell, or Jack in the Box.”

Both Sagapolutele and older brother John-Keawe derive their names from their grandmother, legendary musician and vocalist Genoa Keawe. The brothers have carved out a niche of their own on the gridiron.

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has simple words of wisdom for the next generation of game changers on the gridiron.

“Just continue to keep working,” Sagapolutele said. “Trusting in your God-given talent. Trusting in God.”

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kaimana Carvalho

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Saxoni Frank

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Titan Lacaden

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyler Loree

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Sage Miller

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade