Kaimana Carvalho’s role — a defensive back, wide receiver, returner and kicker — was a key component in his sophomore and junior years as Kahuku captured titles two and three in a rare three-peat run of state football championships.

Brother power is real in the Carvalho ohana. Kaimana followed in the footsteps of older brother Kainoa, a Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year. Mana became Player of the Year as a junior (Kaimana’s award was on defense and Kainoa’s on offense). Like him, he missed much of senior year due to an injury.

Mana’s role — a defensive back, wide receiver, returner and kicker — was a key component in his sophomore and junior years as Kahuku captured titles two and three in a rare three-peat run of state football championships.

Following Kainoa into the Hall of Honor? It’s only natural for Mana Carvalho. In some ways, he defies the normal expectations of a football player.

Win or lose, the demeanor was consistently upbeat. Constantly praising teammates and coaches. A combination of humility and honesty.

The Carvalho brothers were part of the evolution of Kahuku football as head coach Sterling Carvalho, their uncle, and their father, assistant coach Stewart Carvalho, helped form a Pylon team that trained in the offseason for national competition.

The numbers alone aren’t what made Carvalho incredibly valuable. It was playmaking ability in the secondary, skills on offense, and high-football IQ any time he was on the field.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

As a junior, he had 31 receptions for 347 yards and six TDs. He added two defensive touchdowns and two on kick returns, plus three more as a rusher.

He set the tone for Kahuku’s dynamic defense with five interceptions in the 2023 season opener against Saint Louis. He finished with eight picks and two blocked punts in a season that included a 30-23 upset win over defending national champion St. John Bosco (Calif.).

Carvalho graduated with a 3.85 grade-point average. Unlike his older brother, Mana Carvalho decided not to go on a two-year church mission. He enrolled at Utah in January and took 12 credits in the spring. He returned to the islands for a quick break, then flew back to Salt Lake City on May 24.

“I decided I wanted to graduate early and go on to college. For me, it was being able to keep chasing my dream. I felt like this was the best way,” he said. “I have older cousins who told me stories about how college is. I got to experience college life.”

The HOH induction will help Carvalho with one of his short-term goals.

“There’s only 12 that get chosen each year. Being one of the 12 I definitely feel honored to receive this award,” he said. “I’m going to put it to getting a car.”

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Saxoni Frank

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Titan Lacaden

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyler Loree

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Sage Miller

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade