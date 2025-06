Kamehameha’s Kainoa Wade holds the state championship trophy after the Warriors won on May 11, 2024.

Kainoa Wade graduated early, enrolled at UH Manoa and became part of the Rainbow Warriors lineup while playing for his father, coach Charlie Wade.

For Kainoa Wade, the dream was the next level.

That led him from Kamehameha to the University of Hawaii. He graduated early, enrolled at Manoa and became part of the Rainbow Warriors lineup while playing for his father, coach Charlie Wade.

The transition from high school life to college life isn’t easy for everyone. Kainoa Wade was ready.

“I enjoy the freedom, for sure, and on the athletics side, being around some of the best athletes my age in the world. One team and one goal — that’s a surreal experience, especially playing for the hometown. That’s awesome,” he said.

Wade was a 6-8, 190-pound outside hitter when he was a junior at Kamehameha. Punahou had the Warriors’ number, beating them in four sets, three sets, four sets and five sets in ILH play.

Coach Sava Agpoon’s team weathered the storm, sharpened by the dynastic Buffanblu.

When the teams met for the state title on May 11, 2024, Kamehameha was more than ready. Wade was relentless with 34 kills and 11 digs. A Punahou defense that had thwarted Wade though the season couldn’t get to that high peak as Wade played at the pin at a supernatural level. Kamehameha’s 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 victory had less to do with a superb Punahou team and more to do with Kamehameha’s resilience despite all the letdowns.

Star-Advertiser All-State Player of the Year honors followed and, true to his word, Wade prepared for his next chapter.

Had he stayed, both Kamehameha’s volleyball and basketball teams would have benefited. He found his footing during his junior year in basketball, sinking feathery mid-range jumpers over talented bigs in the ILH.

Destiny called. To get situated for college, the Olympic dream and beyond, Wade knew he had to sacrifice everything. As a freshman this spring at UH, he was 6-10 and 208 pounds.

“For me, volleyball-wise I had to adapt. Everyone is my size and my speed. It was a little bit of a change for me. Being more dynamic, hitting the ball harder, any moment, any serve. In high school, you put it in neutral sometimes and put it in play. In college, you have to perform every day,” he said.

The two-time All-State selection walked the graduation line last weekend, a final chance to wear the blue and white.

“I wouldn’t be here without my teammates from Kamehameha, my club teammates, my coaches. I shouldn’t be the one getting everything,” he said. “They should get some love, too.”

Wade learned about his induction through a teammate.

“Someone (from the selection committee) tried to call me, but I was playing beach volleyball. It’s pretty surreal. I saw it on Instagram first through one of my teammates,” Wade said. “It’s a great honor and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

