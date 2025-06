Kamehameha-Maui’s Mikah Labuanan became the first male wrestler from a neighbor island to complete a career with four state championships on Feb. 22.

A year after his training partner earned a spot in the Hall of Honor by being the first male wrestler to win a state championship for tiny Lanai, Mikah Labuanan did his friend one better.

Diesel Del Rosario punched his ticket by beating the favorite at 120 pounds his senior year at Brigham Young-Hawaii’s Cannon Activities Center and Labuanan was among the first in line to congratulate him. With Del Rosario off to college at Southern Oregon, Labuanan had the stage and pressures that came with it all to himself.

Labuanan embraced that pressure like the champion he is, pinning Kamehameha’s Samson Paaluhi in the first period to complete his coronation as the first male wrestler from a neighbor island to complete a career with four state championships and a lock for the state’s highest honor.

The state tournament has been contested since 1965, and only five boys from the MIL have won three state crowns.

“I didn’t realize what the Hall of Honor was until people at school kept telling me about it,” Labuanan said. “Then I looked at all of the names in there, my good friend Diesel last year, and I definitely believe it is an honor.”

The unprecedented run was hard to imagine when he stepped onto the mat at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena for his first state tournament, entering the 126-pound bracket unseeded with just 12 high school matches to his credit and a week after his first loss. He pinned his first three opponents and avenged his defeat with a 7-4 victory over Tobey Ravida of Baldwin, taking down the heralded reigning state champion once to break a 3-3 tie with 34 seconds left and then again just before the buzzer sounded. Ravida had trained in Labuanan’s garage since they were small kids, so the Warrior knew how slippery his foe would be. He pinned the OIA and ILH champs before beating Ravida.

“The Ravidas and everyone else were such big mentors,” Labuanan said. “It was always about making each other better. We wanted to wrestle different weight classes but it didn’t work out that way. Nobody knew who this little kid from Maui was except the people on Maui, and I think the Oahu champs were already looking ahead to their next matches.”

His sophomore season began with an 11-10 loss to Jaren Kimura of Mililani at the Hawaii Officials Tournament when he was penalized for taking off his headgear in an emotional outburst before his match was over. He earned a rematch with Kimura in his second state final and fell behind 4-2 before dominating the third period and getting the final point he needed on a takedown with just under a minute left.

“That loss was all I could think about,” Labuanan said. “I knew I beat him, but it goes on the record as a loss and nobody knows the story unless they ask, how it was everyone in that Leilehua gym against me and I lost. I really wanted to avenge it — I thought about it every day.”

His crown at 132 pounds put him halfway to the slam and avenged a rare defeat.

He finished his career 88-2 and beat everyone who opposed him. He won at 144 pounds as a junior over Waianae’s tough Bransen Porter and sealed the deal at 150 pounds as a senior, ruling the state everywhere from 126 pounds to 150 and taking on all comers. Of his 16 state tournament matches, 13 ended before six minutes were up, including all four during his coronation his senior year.

Away from the prep game, he is an All-American and won the Western States Triple Crown three times.

The experienced waterman with a 3.72 grade-point average will take his talents to Cal State Bakersfield, a long two hours from the ocean.

“That’s actually been my biggest worry,” Labuanan said. “I have started my day in the water for as long as I can remember, but I have to just keep telling myself that the goal is to be a national champ and that can only happen by going to the continent.”

