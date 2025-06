Sage Miller, who will graduate with a 3.9 grade-point average, is heading to USC. She has been accepted into the Marshall School of Business.

These days, Sage Miller isn’t up at 5 a.m. on Saturdays, begging her sleeping parents for a family bicycle ride.

She is, however, up before sunrise on her own in a never-ending quest for pool perfection. In May, Miller capped an illustrious career at ‘Iolani with gold medals in the 200-yard IM (2:02.81) and the 100 butterfly (54.13), plus more gold in the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Miller’s career total: eight gold, four silver and one bronze.

“I took a little break after states. (Now) I have practice at ‘Iolani (Swim Club) three or four days a week,” she said of the 5:45 a.m. sessions. “ I still wake up early even if there’s no practice.”

Swimming opened the door to countless friendships, the common denominator across the many facets of Miller’s life.

“The connections that I’ve made through this sport is what I love so much about it. My teammates are always there to lift each other up. I’ve met so many people from different states through the sport. It’s a whole ’nother community when swimmers from across the nation come together for big meets,” she said. “At USC, I already know some of the swimmers. We share the same passion and that’s very cool.”

“We got to travel to the Big Island, which was fun. I think more than all the other state (tournaments) I went to, it was kind of about embracing the last moments with my teammates. Still about doing well, but having fun and supporting the younger kids before I leave,” she said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

As a freshman, Miller took first place in the 50 freestyle, placing third, fourth and fifth with three of the Raiders’ relay teams.

As a sophomore in 2023, she earned silver in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, third in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 freestyle medley.

Last year, as a junior, Miller claimed gold in the 50 freestyle (23.45) and 100 butterfly (55.71) and helped the ‘Iolani 200 medley relay team take first place. She also helped the 200 freestyle relay team win silver.

It was a journey of patience. Tagging along with her mother, Jamie, to CrossFit, Miller would do 20 pull-ups as a 6-year-old. Back then, swimming was more of a social activity. Gymnastics seemed more natural.

“Even when she was 8, she would go hard against the 10-year-olds. She wasn’t winning when she was little,” ‘Iolani coach Ivan Batsanov said. “I don’t think she won until she was 11. It was a friendship thing where she met a lot of her best friends. Swim and play together. Hang out.”

Sage was 11 and the Millers were deep in the routine of national competition. In Federal Way, Wash., Sage showed up to a regional meet.

“She was seeded last out of 50 girls,” Jamie recalled. “This was her first national-regional meet, so we didn’t know how she would do.”

Sage Miller’s stronger events included the butterfly and freestyle, but surprise, surprise, she ranked sixth out of the top eight to qualify for the breaststroke final.

“I went with my brother. I medaled in the 50 fly. In the 50 free (style), I was seeded to medal, but I false-started. I got really sad about that,” she said.

Then, in the blink of an eye, Sage Miller, the last seed, was the 50 breaststroke champion.

“I don’t really remember that much. I just remember being really, really happy. Breaststroke isn’t my stroke at all. I would say it’s my worst stroke of the four. But since I was a sprinter, I was surprised that I won,” she said.

All the traveling, all the memories. More than 100 medals occupy Miller’s closet. The unusual fact is Miller’s tendency to rise early every day didn’t carry over to swimming. She didn’t become an early-morning practice swimmer until last year.

In fact, much of her time was split between swimming and weight training with older brother Stone at Aloha Personal Training.

“That was a major differentiator for her,” said her father, Joe. “That’s why she has a great start on the block.”

Stone Miller is swimming at NYU. Sage Miller, who will graduate with a 3.9 grade-point average, is heading to USC. She has been accepted into the Marshall School of Business.

“I’m just really grateful to have both my parents be so supportive of me. They sacrificed for me to be where I am. It didn’t just come from myself,” she said. “They sacrificed a lot of time to drive me to practices and meets, especially these past few years. Traveling to a lot of higher-level meets, the college recruiting trips.”

The Raiders have developed champions and leaders aplenty over the years. They always thrive. They always launch into a new chapter of life.

“Sage is a funny kid. She’s very outgoing. Lively. You always notice her presence though she’s not always the most vocal one,” Batsanov said. “She’s one of the best athletes in the nation, but she is a great person and kind soul.”

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kaimana Carvalho

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Saxoni Frank

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Titan Lacaden

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyler Loree

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade