In the state championships, Titan Lacaden racked up 155 yards and two TDs in 31 rushing attempts as Saint Louis edged three-time defending champion Kahuku 17-10 in the final.

When he was old enough to walk, Charles-Titan Lacaden was at his grandfather’s farm from sun-up to sun-down. It never felt like work for toddler Titan.

“I remember Papa walking around, seeing him take care of all the animals. I don’t know how he was able to do it. Let the animals out, let them roam, get them together peacefully. Tell them to go to this pen, go to this cage,” Lacaden recalled. “The chickens would run away and he would call his dogs to bring them back. I would sit in the bucket of the tractor. All the different types of vegetables in long, long rows. We would do that for hours. Then after work he would take me home and take care of his animals.”

William Aila Sr., a retired police officer-turned-farmer, died in 2021. To this day, Lacaden dreams the big dream, to own a farm. The other dream is a journey through football, guided by grandfather Charles Lacaden, and father Frank Lacaden. Their motivation helped fuel Titan, constantly training to be more than just a receiver. He grew up with the mentality of being the best football player he could be.

The eventual switch to running back was a surprise, but he was built for big challenges.

“When I was younger, I had that question in my head: Is he harder on me than the other kids? But I know he wants the best for me, so I trust in his word. I’m thankful for God allowing him to be in my life. On or off the field, he’s always been there,” Lacaden said. “I never felt pressure from my dad to perform or do something out of the norm. I always play better when he’s present. He simplifies the game and allows me to be a sponge, and grasp everything.”

When the 2024 football season began, Charles-Titan Lacaden was still recovering from an offseason foot injury.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Crusaders started with closes losses to state-title contenders Kahuku and Mililani. They were, almost without doubt, the best 0-2 high school team in the nation.

When Lacaden returned to his duties as one of the premier wide receivers and kick returners in the state, the Crusaders won their next two games against Kamehameha-Maui and Farrington.

In coach Tupu Alualu’s eyes, however, the Saint Louis offense needed more. He and his staff moved Lacaden, one of the team’s most powerful pound-for-pound athletes, from receiver to running back. The results were astounding.

Saint Louis went 5-0 in ILH play as Lacaden rushed for at least 108 yards in three league games.

He amassed 528 yards and nine TDs in league play, including a 256-yard, four-TD performance against a tough Punahou defense.

The once-struggling offense averaged 35.6 points per game en route to the ILH title and a state-tournament berth.

In the state championships, Lacaden rumbled for 216 rushing yards and three TDs on 27 carries in a semifinal win over Campbell. Then he racked up 155 yards and two TDs in 31 rushing attempts as Saint Louis edged three-time defending champion Kahuku 17-10 in the final.

He finished the year with 917 yards and 15 TDs on the ground, all the while using finesse and power to frustrate the state’s top defensive units.

“He’s different. The boy has a big heart,” Alualu said. “It’s bigger than his size. The work ethic. It’s hard to find kids like that. He’s self-motivated. The things I talked with him about four years ago, training. He was the only one in his family who didn’t have a (championship) ring. Manifesting that, I lean on him a lot, getting him the ball. All my kids play with their heart, and that’s just how Titan plays.”

The next chapter will be green. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound playmaker signed with UH.

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kaimana Carvalho

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Saxoni Frank

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyler Loree

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Sage Miller

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade