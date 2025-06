A promising baseball career came to an end when Tyler Loree fell in love with golf in fifth grade.

The analytical approach of a hitter at the plate remained, however. Loree, a 6-foot, 170-pound signee with UCLA, won the boys individual title at the David Ishii Foundation/HHSAA State Championships at the Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course as a junior. Then he took the title again at Mauna Lani Resort as a senior, joining an exclusive club of two-time state champions.

He joined the ranks of Raiden Chang (Campbell), Troy Tamiya (Waiakea), Mike Pavao (Waiakea), Kalani Kiaaina (‘Iolani), Jarett Hamamoto (Waiakea) and Lorens Chan (‘Iolani) as a two-time champion.

Entry into the Hall of Honor was not on his radar when he began attending Seabury Hall.

“I’m really grateful. I have a great team behind me. My family, my friends, my coaches — they’ve been very supportive on my journey. I couldn’t be here without them, all the opportunities they’ve given me, all the wisdom they’ve provided me,” he said.

Loree didn’t play organized golf until he was 10, not long after his family had moved from New Jersey to Texas. He had already caught a bit of the golf bug as a 4-year-old.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

“We were at a mini putt-putt course in New Jersey. I made a hole-in-one on this little putt-putt hole. It was the coolest thing. My dad let me drink a soda, which was very special to me at the time,” Loree said.

In El Paso, golf was an after-school activity.

“It was something to fill my time. I was a baseball player, but we were out of season and I kind of fell in love with golf with the help of the head pros there at El Paso Country Club,” he recalled. “Jere Pelletier was on the PGA Tour in Canada and he helped the juniors. He was a mentor, but he was a better friend.”

Loree normally played up with older golfers. After he moved to Kula, his development continued to build.

As a freshman, he placed third in the state championships at Kaanapali, five strokes behind champion Joshua Hayashida of Hawaii Baptist.

As a sophomore in 2023, Loree was runner-up at the course at Wailea, five strokes behind ‘Iolani’s Dane Watanabe.

Then came the monumental challenge of the 2024 state tourney at Kaneohe Klipper. Crosswinds. Unfamiliar territory. Changing conditions from day one to day two. Loree posted a 69 on day one, then a par 72 on day two to edge Keola Silva Jr. of Kahuku by two strokes for the crown.

“I approach golf courses taking the highest percentage shots all the time. Smart shots all the time. When I do that, everything will take care of itself,” Loree said. “There’s a variety of different holes out there at Kaneohe Klipper. What’s so challenging, I felt like, there’s never a hole where I feel like I have a break, especially on the back nine.”

Even after his first HHSAA state title, it was the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in January, shortly before senior season, that boosted Loree’s momentum. Competing as an amateur, Loree found himself just three strokes off the lead with a 3-under-par 67 in the first round. He carded a 75 on day two, missing the cut, but it was a phenomenal experience.

“I started to realize that I’m pretty OK after I competed at the Sony Open. I felt like I held my own. It gave me a lot of confidence and belief in myself,” he said.

The state championships in May at the Mauna Lani course was another new adventure.

“I only got one practice round. That was my first time on that course,” Loree said.

“I was trying to pick the right clubs off the tee. I feel like some tee shots, you can get too aggressive and it can get away from you quick. There’s a lot of lava rocks in play.”

Loree carded a sizzling 4-under 67 on day one and a 2-over 73 in round two to finish six strokes ahead of runner-up Lucas Summerhays of Island School. Again, it was all about discretion and precision.

“Just hit my normal ball, but picking the right shots. It takes a lot of discipline, I would say,” Loree said.

It was a peak-performance finish to a prep career on the links. It could’ve been different if Loree had tried a return to baseball as a senior.

“I was talking with my friend last year and thinking maybe my senior year I would play baseball,” he said. “Ultimately, I’m trying to be the best golfer I can be.”

The $2,000 award for Hall of Honor induction will be very helpful.

“I’m going to put it into school,” Loree said. “I want to go into business economics.”

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kaimana Carvalho

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Saxoni Frank

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Titan Lacaden

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Sage Miller

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade