Xeyana Salanoa is not the first in a long line of sisters to excel in high school athletics and play at the next level, and she’s likely not the last.

Xeyana Salanoa was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Buffanblu to their third state title

Punahou goalkeeper Xeyana Salanoa was the first to practice and the last to leave, according to Buffanblu girls soccer coach Shelley Izuno.

It was that kind of leadership and dedication that helped Salanoa become one of 12 senior student-athletes selected to the HHSAA Hall of Honor.

“I am so humbled and grateful to be recognized as a recipient of the 2025 HHSAA Hall of Honor,” said Salanoa, who was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Buffanblu to their third state title. “This is a very huge honor and I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to my Heavenly Father and to the HOH selection committee for their genuine consideration.”

“Having such a prestigious award bestowed upon me is a testament to the countless hours of invested hard work, dedication and relentless drive for greatness, which I do not take lightly. Individual accolades derive from great teams, great coaches, hard work, commitment and perseverance.”

As far as her family is concerned, Salanoa is not the first in a long line of sisters to excel in high school athletics and play at the next level, and she’s likely not the last.

Salanoa, who will play at Western Oregon next season, is the middle of seven sisters. Xeryah, also a Punahou graduate, played volleyball at Temple; Xevani is playing soccer at Westminster (Utah); and Xehlia is playing soccer at South Dakota State.

Xeyana, Xevani and Xehlia played together on the Buffanblu’s 2023 state championship team.

“Some of the most profound advice given to me are from my sisters, who have said to always be yourself, control what you can, and work hard to always be prepared for when my number is called,” Salanoa said. “The biggest piece of advice is to have ‘TMT’ or ‘true mental toughness,’ which will ultimately help me get through the academic rigor and athletic demand that a college student-athlete has to endure.”

The three sisters under Salanoa are Xenesa, who just completed eighth grade, and twin sisters Xenyah and Xenyla, who just completed sixth. The Salanoa sisters don’t have any brothers.

“My three younger sisters have begun their athletic journey,” Salanoa said. “I like to think that I help them by setting the example on and off the field of having a strong mindset and to always work hard to achieve their goals, which hopefully includes pursuing college through athletics like the rest of us.”

Salanoa battled through a torn ligament in her wrist and a whiplash injury during the season. In the 1-0 victory over Kamehameha in the state title game, she stayed in until the final whistle despite partially fracturing her shoulder.

“When teammates saw Xeyana diving for balls all practice and visibly pushing herself to the limit, shaking off hard collisions and bouncing back from setbacks with quiet determination, it inspired them to push harder,” said Izuno, who also praised Salanoa for her leadership, mental toughness and ability to communicate and encourage teammates.

As far as Salanoa being the first to arrive at the pitch and last to leave, that included her staying late to make sure all the equipment was taken care of, Izuno said.

Izuno presented the game ball from the state championship game to Salanoa on March 10, the same day Salanoa had an interview and photo shoot for being honored as Honolulu Star-Advertiser Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

As far as the first names of all seven Salanoa sisters, it all has to do with parents Fred and Malevine, and an action fantasy television show that ran from 1995 to 2001.

“When my mom was pregnant with my oldest sister, she was obsessed with the television series “Xena: Warrior Princess,” so she wanted to name my sister Xena, believing that she would be brave and strong like her, but my dad did not like the name,” Salanoa said. “My mom told him that was fine, however, he would need to come up with a name that started with the letter ‘X,’ and that’s when he devised Xeryah, and the rest is history. In line with their OCD, my parents took turns naming us and all seven names begin with the letters ‘Xe’ and all have six letters in our name.”

Salanoa, who plans to major in psychology in college, is the Young Women President of a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and is an LCD seminary graduate, which is a four-year program.

At Punahou, she was the Polynesian Club president and leader, and also competed in the discus for the track and field team.

