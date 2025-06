Saxoni Frank, middle, helped his Radford teams, coached by his father, recently retired Bo Frank, win state crowns in 2021, ’23 and ’24.

Swipe or click to see more

By the start of Saxoni Frank’s senior year, there were 30 offers from colleges, including Purdue and Ohio State.

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Arguably the most acrobatic, skilled competitive tumbler in state history. Saxoni Frank helped his Radford teams, coached by his father, recently retired Bo Frank, win state crowns in 2021, ’23 and ’24.

From a young age, Frank was highly athletic and explosive on the mat, drawing attention on the national stage. His most accomplished stunt: a BUFU (backhanding full-up) at the NCA Nationals. He has also done a round-off back handspring full full, considered the most difficult tumbling pass of all, during NCA and HHSAA championships.

By the start of his senior year, there were 30 offers from colleges, including Purdue and Ohio State.

Frank decided on Purdue, adding a new chapter to a road that is less traveled. He was born in Guatemala, where his family had no running water. His family hoped for a better life for Saxoni — born with Jose as his given name — through adoption.

Bo Frank dealt with red tape and third-world shenanigans during the long process.

“My dad saw me on a TV commercial. He felt like it was his calling,” Saxoni Frank said.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Growing up in Hawaii has been a blessing. He has a 3.9 grade-point average. A large family that surrounds him in immense love. Nearly two years ago, his grandfather, Lawrence Frank, died after a long battle with cancer. Saxoni’s favorite motto comes from his “Papa”: One more.

“I miss spending time with him. I wasn’t a big talker, which I kind of regret. Every time we would leave, he would give me a handshake and challenge me to squeeze his hand as hard as I can,” he said.

His advice to a younger Saxoni?

“Don’t always keep to yourself. Express yourself and talk to the people who care about you,” he said. “And to work hard no matter what life throws at you.”

He doesn’t hold back any more. His shout-out list is deep.

“My Mimi (grandmother Colleen Frank), my Papa, my fathers, two siblings, family, Zyon (Telles-Kuwahara), Jaja (McFadden), all the people who have supported me through all of my years.”

One of their love languages is cooking.

“My auntie lives with Mimi. Everybody cooks,” Saxoni said. “She makes a great beef stew.”

>> RELATED: 12 student-athletes forged different paths toward elite status

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kaimana Carvalho

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Ellana Klemp

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Mikah Labuanan

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Titan Lacaden

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyler Loree

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Sage Miller

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Xeyana Salanoa

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Pupu Sepulona

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Tyger Taam

>> HHSAA Hall of Honor: Kainoa Wade