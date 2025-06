Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

OKLAHOMA CITY >> Kayden Henry broke a 2-2 tie with a fifth-inning home run and Joley Mitchell blasted another in the sixth to help lift Texas to a 4-2 win over four-time defending champion Oklahoma in the Women’s College World Series on Saturday.

The Longhorns will play in the semifinals Monday, needing one win in two tries to advance to the WCWS Championship Series for the third time in four seasons. The Sooners will play Oregon today in an elimination game.

Texas had never beaten the Sooners in the WCWS and hadn’t beaten Oklahoma in the state of Oklahoma since 2014, a span of 25 games.

With one out in the fifth, Henry jumped on Sam Landry’s first pitch for a line-drive home run to put the Longhorns up 3-2.

Mitchell then led off the sixth with her third home run of the WCWS to extend the lead.

But it wasn’t over.

Teagan Kavan hit Ella Parker, then allowed a single to Nelly McEnroe-Marinas with one out to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. But the Longhorns’ ace struck out Gabbie Garcia and Hannah Coor to escape the jam and move Texas within three victories of their first-ever WCWS title.

Kavan wears No. 17 for her grandmother, who died before the game Saturday.

“My grandma, she’s got the best seat in the house,” an emotional Kavan told ABC’s Holly Rowe during a postgame sideline interview. “Through her, my teammates, they all had my back. … It was all for her.”

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the first, but Oklahoma quickly responded with two in the second to tie it.

After that, though, the defenses and the pitchers settled in until Henry’s go-head homer.

McEnroe-Marinas (Maryknoll) batted 1-for-4 and Ailana Agbayani (‘Iolani) went 0-for-2 with a run scored for the Sooners.