Las Vegas Advisor: World Series of Poker runs through July

The 56th World Series of Poker is underway, held again at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris. This year’s tournament features 100 bracelet events, the most ever for the event. The most expensive buy-in is $250,000 for the “Super High Roller” on June 15. The least expensive is $300 for the “Gladiators of Poker” that begins June 25. The prestigious $50,000 buy-in “Poker Players Championship” begins June 24 and the $10,000 buy-in Main Event begins July 2, with the World Champion crowned on July 16. Viewing of all tournaments is free and open to the public.

Cashman closes: The 50-acre Cashman Center just north of downtown has closed after a sale. Included in the sale is Cashman Field, for many years the home of Las Vegas’ minor-league baseball teams. With the opening of several new arenas and stadiums in town, it’s not expected that the field will be included in any redevelopment plans.

Restaurant Week: Now in its 18th year, Las Vegas Restaurant Week will be held June 2-13 (it’s actually a 12-day event). Several of the city’s top restaurants will offer special three-course prix fixe menus, donating a portion of proceeds to Three Square Food Bank. Go to restaurantweeklv.org for a list of the many participating restaurants.

Bellagio display: The Bellagio Conservatory &Botanical Gardens has unveiled its summer display, called “Glam Menagerie: A Surrealist Summer.” The display’s garden-party theme is depicted by a giant chess board with a 20-foot-tall king; giraffes; flamingos; hanging lanterns; 22,000 potted plants, shrubs and trees; and 125,000 pounds of ivy. The exhibit runs through Sept. 6 and is free to view.

Question: Are the casinos in Primm closed for good?

Answer: It hasn’t been determined. Whiskey Pete’s and Primm Valley have been given permission to remain closed for up to three years while owner Affinity Interactive decides what it wants to do with the properties. Buffalo Bills, the third casino at the Nevada/California state line, remains open.

